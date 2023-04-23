Name: Mark Wechtenhiser
School: Richland
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Baseball, golf and trap shooting
Parents: Bruce and Blythe Wechtenhiser, of Richland
Athletic achievements: In baseball, four-year letterman and posted team’s lowest ERA in 2021 and 2022; in golf, two-year letterman; in trap shooting, one-year letterman.
Coach’s quote: “Mark has been a joy to coach over the last four years. He has been a true leader with his work ethic both on and off the field. His desire to improve his game and continually push his physical capabilities has been impressive to watch. His achievements, especially off the pitcher’s mound, have been well-deserved. He has led our team in ERA for two straight seasons and we hope to see him make it three. As a coach, there’s a sense of relief knowing we have a guy like Mark that we get to hand the ball to at least once a week and watch him do his thing on the mound. I’m excited to see what successes are sure to come his way in the future.” – Richland baseball coach Josh Day
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “Avengers: Endgame”
Favorite video game: “Minecraft”
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Mangus; AP Biology and AP Chemistry
Favorite song: “Everlong” by Foo Fighters
Favorite app on your phone: YouTube
Outside interests: Playing music, hunting and fishing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a gorilla because they are strong, creative and humorous
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani
Most influential people on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central High School graduate and Louisiana State freshman outfielder Paxton Kling
Proudest athletic achievement: Signing to play baseball at Seton Hill University
How I got my start: Tee-ball when I was 4
Future goal: Play professional baseball
– Jake Oswalt
