Name: Mark Wechtenhiser

School: Richland

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Baseball, golf and trap shooting

Parents: Bruce and Blythe Wechtenhiser, of Richland

Athletic achievements: In baseball, four-year letterman and posted team’s lowest ERA in 2021 and 2022; in golf, two-year letterman; in trap shooting, one-year letterman.

Coach’s quote: “Mark has been a joy to coach over the last four years. He has been a true leader with his work ethic both on and off the field. His desire to improve his game and continually push his physical capabilities has been impressive to watch. His achievements, especially off the pitcher’s mound, have been well-deserved. He has led our team in ERA for two straight seasons and we hope to see him make it three. As a coach, there’s a sense of relief knowing we have a guy like Mark that we get to hand the ball to at least once a week and watch him do his thing on the mound. I’m excited to see what successes are sure to come his way in the future.” – Richland baseball coach Josh Day

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite movie: “Avengers: Endgame”

Favorite video game: “Minecraft”

Favorite food: Tacos

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Mangus; AP Biology and AP Chemistry

Favorite song: “Everlong” by Foo Fighters

Favorite app on your phone: YouTube

Outside interests: Playing music, hunting and fishing

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a gorilla because they are strong, creative and humorous

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani

Most influential people on my athletic career: My parents

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central High School graduate and Louisiana State freshman outfielder Paxton Kling

Proudest athletic achievement: Signing to play baseball at Seton Hill University

How I got my start: Tee-ball when I was 4

Future goal: Play professional baseball

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

