Name: Madox Muto
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Wrestling, baseball and football
Parents: Marc and Kristi Muto, of Upper Yoder
Athletic achievements: In wrestling, member of 2018-19 District 6 Class 2A championship team and 2019-20 District 6 Class 2A runner-up squad that competed in Hershey in the state tournament; in football, Westmont Hilltop's 2021 Southern Alleghenies Coaches Association Defensive MVP.
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: "Grown Ups"
Favorite book or video game: "Madden NFL 22"
Favorite food: Murphy's wings
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Barron, history
Favorite song: "Bound 2" by Kanye West
Outside interest: Working out
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah because they are fast.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad and pap
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bald Eagle Area graduate and Cornell wrestler Gage McClenahan
Proudest athletic achievement: Earning Westmont Hilltop's 2021 Southern Alleghenies Coaches Association Defensive MVP award.
How I got my start: Through my dad
Future goal: Attend college
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.