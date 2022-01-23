Name: Madox Muto

School: Westmont Hilltop 

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Wrestling, baseball and football

Parents: Marc and Kristi Muto, of Upper Yoder

Athletic achievements: In wrestling, member of 2018-19 District 6 Class 2A championship team and 2019-20 District 6 Class 2A runner-up squad that competed in Hershey in the state tournament; in football, Westmont Hilltop's 2021 Southern Alleghenies Coaches Association Defensive MVP. 

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: "Grown Ups"

Favorite book or video game: "Madden NFL 22"

Favorite food: Murphy's wings

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Barron, history

Favorite song: "Bound 2" by Kanye West

Outside interest: Working out

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah because they are fast.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad and pap

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bald Eagle Area graduate and Cornell wrestler Gage McClenahan

Proudest athletic achievement: Earning Westmont Hilltop's 2021 Southern Alleghenies Coaches Association Defensive MVP award.

How I got my start: Through my dad

Future goal: Attend college

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

