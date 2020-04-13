Name: Luke Hribar
School: Forest Hills
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Football, wrestling and powerlifting
Parents: Tony and Marri Hribar, of Beaverdale
Athletic achievements: Three-year letterwinner in both wrestling and football. 2019 LHAC all-conference selection in football (defense)
Coach’s quote: “Luke is an outstanding young man. He was one of our leaders and was willing to do anything to help the team succeed. He was not only a leader on the field, but Luke is an outstanding student. He will have success in any endeavor that he chooses.” — Forest Hills football coach Justin Myers
Favorite subject: AP Physics
Favorite movie: “Rocky”
Favorite book or video game: “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2”
Favorite food: Breaded chicken
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Bonita Makin, business and personal law (retired)
Favorite song: “Kickstart My Heart” by Motley Crue
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and spending time with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dog because they eat, sleep and play a lot.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Jake Strayer
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, she always pushed me to do my best and inspired me when times got hard.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Braydon Herbster, Reynolds
Proudest athletic achievements: Winning the District 6 title in football in 2017, and in wrestling in 2020.
How I got my start: I started playing T-ball and pee-wee football, and my athletic career branched from there.
Future goal: Be accepted into Local 354 pipe fitters union, and begin my career.
