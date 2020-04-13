Luke Hribar

Forest Hills senior Luke Hribar is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Name: Luke Hribar

School: Forest Hills

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Football, wrestling and powerlifting

Parents: Tony and Marri Hribar, of Beaverdale

Athletic achievements: Three-year letterwinner in both wrestling and football. 2019 LHAC all-conference selection in football (defense)

Coach’s quote: “Luke is an outstanding young man. He was one of our leaders and was willing to do anything to help the team succeed. He was not only a leader on the field, but Luke is an outstanding student. He will have success in any endeavor that he chooses.” — Forest Hills football coach Justin Myers

Favorite subject: AP Physics

Favorite movie: “Rocky”

Favorite book or video game: “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2”

Favorite food: Breaded chicken

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Bonita Makin, business and personal law (retired)

Favorite song: “Kickstart My Heart” by Motley Crue

Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and spending time with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dog because they eat, sleep and play a lot.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Jake Strayer

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, she always pushed me to do my best and inspired me when times got hard.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Braydon Herbster, Reynolds

Proudest athletic achievements: Winning the District 6 title in football in 2017, and in wrestling in 2020.

How I got my start: I started playing T-ball and pee-wee football, and my athletic career branched from there.

Future goal: Be accepted into Local 354 pipe fitters union, and begin my career.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Recommended for you