Name: Luke Hostetler
School: Windber Area
Age: 17
Grade: 11
Sports: Football and track and field
Parents: Barry and Lisa Hostetler, of Windber
Athletic achievements: In football, 2022 District 5 Class 1A and Peach Bowl (win over Fairfield) champions and 2021 Appalachian Bowl and WestPAC winners.
Coach’s quote: “Luke has had to wait his turn to be the featured back in our offense. He has never complained. He has worked tirelessly in the offseason to be ready for his opportunity. He is a tremendous young man and a great leader. His work ethic and dedication to our program is second to none. We as coaches look forward to his success on the gridiron over the next two seasons.” – Windber football coach Matt Grohal
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Friday Night Lights”
Favorite video game: “Madden NFL 23”
Favorite food: Buffalo chicken wings
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Varga, history
Favorite song: “Doctors” by Murda Beats and Shordie Shordie
Favorite app on your phone: Instagram
Outside interests: Hunting and skiing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they’re the king of the jungle
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Barry
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Steelton-Highspire senior quarterback Alex Erby
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 District 5 Class 1A football championship
How I got my start: Hard work and dedication
Future goal: Win another District 5 football title
– Jake Oswalt
