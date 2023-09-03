Luke Hostetler

Windber's Luke Hostetler runs through a running back drill on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

 By Todd Berkey
Name: Luke Hostetler

School: Windber Area

Age: 17

Grade: 11

Sports: Football and track and field

Parents: Barry and Lisa Hostetler, of Windber

Athletic achievements: In football, 2022 District 5 Class 1A and Peach Bowl (win over Fairfield) champions and 2021 Appalachian Bowl and WestPAC winners.

Coach’s quote: “Luke has had to wait his turn to be the featured back in our offense. He has never complained. He has worked tirelessly in the offseason to be ready for his opportunity. He is a tremendous young man and a great leader. His work ethic and dedication to our program is second to none. We as coaches look forward to his success on the gridiron over the next two seasons.” – Windber football coach Matt Grohal

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Friday Night Lights”

Favorite video game: “Madden NFL 23”

Favorite food: Buffalo chicken wings

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Varga, history

Favorite song: “Doctors” by Murda Beats and Shordie Shordie

Favorite app on your phone: Instagram

Outside interests: Hunting and skiing

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they’re the king of the jungle

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Barry

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Steelton-Highspire senior quarterback Alex Erby

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 District 5 Class 1A football championship

How I got my start: Hard work and dedication

Future goal: Win another District 5 football title

– Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

