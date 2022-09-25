Name: Lukas Cascino
School: Bishop McCort Catholic
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Golf and hockey through junior year
Parents: Chris and Karen Cascino, of Richland
Athletic achievements: In golf, 2021 District 6 runner-up, 2020 and 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference runner-up, first place in the Tri-State PGA Junior Tour at Hannastown; in hockey, 2020-21 and 2021-22 Laurel Mountain Hockey League champions.
Coaches’ quotes: “For the past four seasons, Lukas has been the quiet leader, always letting his actions speak louder than his words and recognizing that the hard work he puts in behind the scenes shows up when it counts. He will undoubtedly have success in his future endeavors and I wish him all the best.”
– Bishop McCort golf coach Derek Leach
“Lukas has all the traits of a successful student-athlete. He works hard in the classroom to be one of the top students in his class. He‘s worked hard on his game, putting in the time practicing for years being patient with the process. He knows how to balance, which will serve him well for future success in life.”
– Bishop McCort assistant golf coach Matt Smith
Favorite subject: Chemistry
Favorite movie: “Happy Gilmore”
Favorite book or video game: “Call of Duty: Black Ops III”
Favorite food: Wings
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Bako, history
Favorite song: “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin
Favorite app on your phone: Instagram
Outside interests: Fishing, working out, video games, attending sporting events and spending time with family.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog because I could relax all day long.
Favorite athletic team: San Jose Sharks
Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Chris Cascino
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy senior golfer Timothy Peters
Proudest athletic achievement: Qualifying for the state golf tournament my junior year
How I got my start: My father exposed me to the game of golf at the age of 4. He would take me to the course with him when he was playing. I also began playing hockey for the Johnstown Warriors around the age of 4 or 5. My older brother, Anthony, played hockey and I followed in his footsteps.
Future goal: To attend college and possibly play golf at the collegiate level.
- Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.