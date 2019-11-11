Name: Lucas Sabol

School: Richland

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Football, track and field

Parents: Mike and Melissa Sabol, of Richland

Athletic achievements: Four-year football letterman, two-year track letterman

Coach’s quote: “Lucas Sabol is one of the best linebackers to ever play at Richland. Although he is a bit undersized to play middle linebacker, he makes up for it with his high football IQ and his relentless pursuit to the football. He is one of the reasons that we’ve had one of the top defenses in the area over the past two seasons.” — Richland football coach Brandon Bailey

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “John Wick”

Favorite book or video game: “Call Of Duty”

Favorite food: Chick-fil-A

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Dr. Piscitella, math

Favorite song: “Goodbyes” by Post Malone

Outside interests: Watch football and Netflix

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Probably a lion because it’s such a resilient animal.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Ryan Shazier

Most influential person on my athletic career: My father

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: No one comes to mind that I’ve competed against, but the most impressive athlete that I have competed with is Ethan Dabbs.

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning District 6 in football and track

How I got my start: My parents always pushed me to do sports and that’s where I made all my friends so I stuck with it.

Future goal: See as much of the world as I can.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Recommended for you