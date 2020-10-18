Name: Lucas Haynes

School: Shade

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Soccer (in co-op with Johnstown Christian School), football, basketball and baseball

Parents: Jeffrey and Sandra Haynes, of Hooversville

Athletic achievements: In soccer, WestPAC honorable mention; in basketball, District 5 champions 2018-19 season, runner-up District 5 2019-20 season; in baseball, District 5 champions 2017-19 seasons.

Coach’s quote: “Lucas is a smart player who can always anticipate the play. He knows when to shoot or make that extra pass. Lucas always gives his absolute best for his team. He is a natural leader. He leads by example. He pushes himself and his teammates to become better players, students and Christians.” — Johnstown Christian School boys soccer coach Dave Sprankle

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “Rocky III”

Favorite book or video game: “FIFA 19”

Favorite food: Stromboli

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Burkey (math and woodshop)

Favorite song: “The Nights” by Avicii

Outside interests: ATV riding, hunting and fishing

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Lion, because they protect and know when to fight or to run.

Favorite athletic team: Barcelona

Athlete most admired: Lionel Messi

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Tanner Colflesh

Proudest athletic achievement: To play alongside teammates that have challenged me to be better and the ability to play multiple sports through co-op programs that I otherwise would not have had the opportunity to participate in.

How I got my start: Started playing AYSO soccer at Conemaugh Township at the age of 5.

Future goal: To join a trade, but undecided on which trade I will select.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

