Name: Lucas Haynes
School: Shade
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Soccer (in co-op with Johnstown Christian School), football, basketball and baseball
Parents: Jeffrey and Sandra Haynes, of Hooversville
Athletic achievements: In soccer, WestPAC honorable mention; in basketball, District 5 champions 2018-19 season, runner-up District 5 2019-20 season; in baseball, District 5 champions 2017-19 seasons.
Coach’s quote: “Lucas is a smart player who can always anticipate the play. He knows when to shoot or make that extra pass. Lucas always gives his absolute best for his team. He is a natural leader. He leads by example. He pushes himself and his teammates to become better players, students and Christians.” — Johnstown Christian School boys soccer coach Dave Sprankle
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Rocky III”
Favorite book or video game: “FIFA 19”
Favorite food: Stromboli
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Burkey (math and woodshop)
Favorite song: “The Nights” by Avicii
Outside interests: ATV riding, hunting and fishing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Lion, because they protect and know when to fight or to run.
Favorite athletic team: Barcelona
Athlete most admired: Lionel Messi
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Tanner Colflesh
Proudest athletic achievement: To play alongside teammates that have challenged me to be better and the ability to play multiple sports through co-op programs that I otherwise would not have had the opportunity to participate in.
How I got my start: Started playing AYSO soccer at Conemaugh Township at the age of 5.
Future goal: To join a trade, but undecided on which trade I will select.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.