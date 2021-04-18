Name: Logan Pfister
School: Chestnut Ridge
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field, football and basketball
Parents: Cody and Deanna Pfister, of Fishertown
Athletic achievements: In football, three-time Class 2A all-state quarterback, 5,321 passing and 2,613 rushing yards over career and accounted for 83 total touchdowns, 2020 The Tribune-Democrat Offensive Player of the Year; in track and field, tied for eighth place in high jump at the 2019 PIAA meet, 2020 PTFCA indoor high jump champion, 2019 District 5 Class 2A champ in high, long and triple jumps, 2018 District 5 Class 2A high jump titlist and District 5 high jump record holder.
Coach’s quote: “Logan is everything you want in a leader. He works hard every practice and stays late to work on things that he feels he needs more time with. Throughout practice, he encourages the younger athletes. Often, he will take time to coach other students in the jumps. Recently, he tweaked a muscle and was unable to participate in our meet, but was still there to cheer on his teammates.” — Chestnut Ridge track and field coach Jason Tew
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “Unbroken”
Favorite book or video game: “NBA 2K16”
Favorite food: Crawfish
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Keith Fleegle (AutoCAD)
Favorite song: “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down
Outside interests: Spending time with family and friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a tiger because they are the most dominant. They work harder than any other animal, and they are also my favorite animal.
Favorite athletic team: New Orleans Saints
Athlete most admired: Drew Brees
Most influential person on my athletic career: Max Shoemaker
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Richland graduate Caleb Burke, now a wide receiver at the University of New Hampshire
Proudest athletic achievement: A member of a four-time District 5 championship football team
How I got my start: I had played baseball up until sixth grade and wanted to try something new. I started running track in seventh grade and fell in love with it. The rest is history.
Future goal: I want to better myself each day and set as many records and achievements as possible in both sports and life.
