Name: Logan Marisa
School: Conemaugh Township
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Rifle
Parents: Neil and Kim Marisa, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: 2018 Pennsylvania Interscholastic rifle championship, 2018 WestPAC champion, 2018 second-place air rifle team (state match), 2018 second-place small bore team (state match), 2018 & 2019 Pennsylvania championship - High Junior, 2018 & 2019 first-place team NRA Sectional Air/Smallbore, 2018 & 2019 first-place NRA Sectional championship
Coach’s quote: “Logan is very relaxed and at home when he is on the range. That ‘low key’ attitude helps him to not become rattled while competing. Rifle is a new sport to me. It was refreshing to be able to rely on Logan early in the season to help me and the younger members of the team.” — Conemaugh Township rifle coach Joe Podrebarac
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Quigley Down Under”
Favorite book or video game: “Fur-Fish and Game”
Favorite food: Potato salad
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Adams (science)
Favorite song: “July in Cheyenne” by Aaron Watson
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing, trapping, snowmobiling, riding dirt bikes
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A bull elk, so I could live and roam in the Rocky Mountians.
Favorite athletic team: Travis Pastrana (motocross)
Athlete most admired: Coach Ed Borham
Most influential persons on my athletic career: Coach Ed Borham and my father/coach Neil Marisa
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My sister, Olivia Marisa
Proudest athletic achievements: 2018 and 2019 Pennsylvania championship - High Junior
How I got my start: Watching my sister, I had to try it and became addicted
Future goal: Operating engineer and start my own company
