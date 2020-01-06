Logan Marisa

Conemaugh Township senior Logan Marisa is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. 

 KO

Name: Logan Marisa

School: Conemaugh Township

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Rifle

Parents: Neil and Kim Marisa, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: 2018 Pennsylvania Interscholastic rifle championship, 2018 WestPAC champion, 2018 second-place air rifle team (state match), 2018 second-place small bore team (state match), 2018 & 2019 Pennsylvania championship - High Junior, 2018 & 2019 first-place team NRA Sectional Air/Smallbore, 2018 & 2019 first-place NRA Sectional championship

Coach’s quote: “Logan is very relaxed and at home when he is on the range. That ‘low key’ attitude helps him to not become rattled while competing. Rifle is a new sport to me. It was refreshing to be able to rely on Logan early in the season to help me and the younger members of the team.” — Conemaugh Township rifle coach Joe Podrebarac

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Quigley Down Under”

Favorite book or video game: “Fur-Fish and Game”

Favorite food: Potato salad

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Adams (science)

Favorite song: “July in Cheyenne” by Aaron Watson

Outside interests: Hunting, fishing, trapping, snowmobiling, riding dirt bikes

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A bull elk, so I could live and roam in the Rocky Mountians.

Favorite athletic team: Travis Pastrana (motocross)

Athlete most admired: Coach Ed Borham

Most influential persons on my athletic career: Coach Ed Borham and my father/coach Neil Marisa

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My sister, Olivia Marisa

Proudest athletic achievements: 2018 and 2019 Pennsylvania championship - High Junior

How I got my start: Watching my sister, I had to try it and became addicted

Future goal: Operating engineer and start my own company

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

