Name: Logan Kent
School: Conemaugh Valley
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Football, golf, basketball, baseball and track and field
Parents: Matthew and Monica Kent, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In football, two-time SAFCA offensive MVP and 1,000-yard rusher in 2021; in basketball, all-WestPAC selection in 2021.
Coach’s quote: “Logan is one of the hardest working five-sport athletes that I ever had the opportunity to coach. His work ethic in the weight room is the key to a lot of his success on the field. He is a great example of hard work equals success on and off the field.”
– Conemaugh Valley football Matt Kent
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Gridiron Gang”
Favorite book or video game: Madden NFL
Favorite food: Chinese
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Jaber, history
Favorite song: “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill
Outside interests: Weightlifting and spending time with family and friends.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A Gorilla because they represent power and dominance.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State
Athlete most admired: Saquon Barkley
Most influential person on my athletic career: My father Matt and trainer, Jamel Felder
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bishop Guifoyle graduate Keegan Myrick.
Proudest athletic achievement: Making it to District 6 football playoffs my junior year.
How I got my start: My dad had me around football at a young age.
Future goal: Play college football and major in finance/business.
- Jake Oswalt
