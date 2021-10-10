Name: Logan Kent

School: Conemaugh Valley

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Football, golf, basketball, baseball and track and field

Parents: Matthew and Monica Kent, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: In football, two-time SAFCA offensive MVP and 1,000-yard rusher in 2021; in basketball, all-WestPAC selection in 2021.

Coach’s quote: “Logan is one of the hardest working five-sport athletes that I ever had the opportunity to coach. His work ethic in the weight room is the key to a lot of his success on the field. He is a great example of hard work equals success on and off the field.”

– Conemaugh Valley football Matt Kent

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “Gridiron Gang”

Favorite book or video game: Madden NFL

Favorite food: Chinese

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Jaber, history

Favorite song: “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill

Outside interests: Weightlifting and spending time with family and friends.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A Gorilla because they represent power and dominance.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State

Athlete most admired: Saquon Barkley

Most influential person on my athletic career: My father Matt and trainer, Jamel Felder

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bishop Guifoyle graduate Keegan Myrick.

Proudest athletic achievement: Making it to District 6 football playoffs my junior year.

How I got my start: My dad had me around football at a young age.

Future goal: Play college football and major in finance/business.

