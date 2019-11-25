Name: Kyrie Miller

School: Ligonier Valley

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Football, wrestling, track and field

Parents: Mellissa and Jeffrey Miller, of Bolivar

Athletic achievements: In football, SAFCA offensive MVP, 1,800-yard rusher, 2018 Tribune-Democrat all-area team, Westmoreland County Terrific 25, Indiana Gazette Terrific 25, six total school records

Coach’s quote: “Kyrie Miller has been at the center of our team’s success over the past several seasons as a player, leader and culture driver. His infectious enthusiasm will have a lasting impact on our program for years to come as well as his many records.” — Ligonier Valley football coach Roger Beitel

Favorite subject: Anatomy

Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”

Favorite book or video game: “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins

Favorite food: Lasagna

Favorite song: “All Over Again” by Luke Combs

Outside interests: Hiking, camping, cliff jumping, quality family time

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A shark, because they are always on the prowl and do not flinch in the face of anyone. They have zero cares and take what they want.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: DeAngelo Williams

Most influential person on my athletic career: Joey Dubics

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Gaige Garcia

Proudest athletic achievement: Breaking my first school record that Joe Dubics said I would break the previous year

How I got my start: Hard work and dedication to our program

Future goal: Play Division I football

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

