Name: Kyrie Miller
School: Ligonier Valley
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Football, wrestling, track and field
Parents: Mellissa and Jeffrey Miller, of Bolivar
Athletic achievements: In football, SAFCA offensive MVP, 1,800-yard rusher, 2018 Tribune-Democrat all-area team, Westmoreland County Terrific 25, Indiana Gazette Terrific 25, six total school records
Coach’s quote: “Kyrie Miller has been at the center of our team’s success over the past several seasons as a player, leader and culture driver. His infectious enthusiasm will have a lasting impact on our program for years to come as well as his many records.” — Ligonier Valley football coach Roger Beitel
Favorite subject: Anatomy
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite book or video game: “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins
Favorite food: Lasagna
Favorite song: “All Over Again” by Luke Combs
Outside interests: Hiking, camping, cliff jumping, quality family time
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A shark, because they are always on the prowl and do not flinch in the face of anyone. They have zero cares and take what they want.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: DeAngelo Williams
Most influential person on my athletic career: Joey Dubics
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Gaige Garcia
Proudest athletic achievement: Breaking my first school record that Joe Dubics said I would break the previous year
How I got my start: Hard work and dedication to our program
Future goal: Play Division I football
