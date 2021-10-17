Name: Kolten Szymusiak
School: Blacklick Valley
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Football, basketball and baseball
Parents: Jeff and Ashley Szymusiak, of Nanty Glo
Athletic achievements: In football, broke Blacklick Valley's career receptions record with (92) career catches, 2020 Pennsylvania Football News all-state second-team selection as slot receiver, 2019 and 2020 The Tribune-Democrat All-Area Team honorable mention selection, 2019 and 2020 Pennsylvania Football News all-academic selection, 2020 WestPAC all-conference team member; in basketball, 2021 WestPAC all-conference team member.
Coach's quote: "The best way to describe Kolten as an athlete is dynamic. He is one of the top athletes and three-sport standouts in the area. He exemplifies the term 'student-athlete.' He excels on the field and in the classroom. He is a leader by example and a great teammate. An example of this was a few weeks ago when Kolten, who is one of the top receivers in the area, was five catches away from breaking Blacklick Valley's career reception record and we talked to him about moving to quarterback. His answer without hesitation was simply, 'Whatever you need me to do coach, I'll do.' I've been coaching a long time and there are a couple of athletes who come along that have the 'it' factor. Kolten not only has that as an athlete, but also as a person. I look forward to getting together with him 10 or 15 years down the road and hearing about all of his successes in life. I was truly blessed to be a small part of Kolten's life these past four years." - Blacklick Valley football coach Rich Price
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite book or video game: "Apex Legends"
Favorite food: Spaghetti
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Zamboni, physical education
Outside interests: Camping
Favorite athletic team: Oregon Ducks
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Proudest athletic achievement: Breaking the receptions record at Blacklick Valley held by Jude Gdula.
