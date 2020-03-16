Koby Bailey SAOTW

Koby Bailey

Name: Koby Bailey

School: Richland

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Football and basketball

Parents: Brandon and Heather Bailey, of Richland

Athletic achievements: Back-to-back District 6 champions in football and basketball

Coach’s quote: “Coaching Koby is one of the highlights of my coaching career. He was a team leader, a hard worker, and always played his best when the team needed it most. He finished his career as the most statistically productive tight end in school history with 98 receptions and 17 touchdowns. I was fortunate to have a front row seat to watch it all.” – Richland football coach Brandon Bailey

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Jones, government

Favorite movie: “Happy Gilmore”

Favorite book or video game: Madden

Favorite food: BBQ chicken

Favorite song: “Young, Dumb and Broke” by Khalid

Outside interests: Cooking and fantasy football

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion, because they are the king of the jungle.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Kobe Bryant

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Julian Fleming

Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring a touchdown in the District 6 title game.

How I got my start: I worked hard along with my teammates and eventually ended up in the starting lineup after freshman year.

Future goal: Become employed by the Pittsburgh Steelers after college.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

