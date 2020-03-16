Name: Koby Bailey
School: Richland
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Football and basketball
Parents: Brandon and Heather Bailey, of Richland
Athletic achievements: Back-to-back District 6 champions in football and basketball
Coach’s quote: “Coaching Koby is one of the highlights of my coaching career. He was a team leader, a hard worker, and always played his best when the team needed it most. He finished his career as the most statistically productive tight end in school history with 98 receptions and 17 touchdowns. I was fortunate to have a front row seat to watch it all.” – Richland football coach Brandon Bailey
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Jones, government
Favorite movie: “Happy Gilmore”
Favorite book or video game: Madden
Favorite food: BBQ chicken
Favorite song: “Young, Dumb and Broke” by Khalid
Outside interests: Cooking and fantasy football
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion, because they are the king of the jungle.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Kobe Bryant
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Julian Fleming
Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring a touchdown in the District 6 title game.
How I got my start: I worked hard along with my teammates and eventually ended up in the starting lineup after freshman year.
Future goal: Become employed by the Pittsburgh Steelers after college.
