Name: Kobe Charney

School: Windber

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field, soccer and basketball

Parents: Kevin and Anne Charney, of Windber

Athletic achievements: In track, District 5 champ in the 800-meter race, 1600 and 3200 relays, two-time WestPAC champs, two-time WestPAC all-conference team; in soccer, two-time District 5 and WestPAC champs, two-time first-team all-conference, second-team all-conference once; in basketball, WestPAC all-conference team.

Coach’s quote: “Kobe is a very determined and persistent student-athlete who utilized his drive to overcome adversity to continue to improve each season. His dedication to the program has helped to continue to move it in a positive direction. As coaches, we are thankful and appreciative for his commitment to our program and to his teammates throughout his career at Windber.” — Windber boys basketball coach Steve Slatcoff

Favorite subject: Anatomy

Favorite movie: “Scream”

Favorite book or video game: “Relentless” by Tim S. Grover

Favorite food: Any seafood

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Seth, anatomy

Favorite song: “Red Light!” By DC the Don

Outside interests: Video games and hanging with my friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Cheetah, because I could move super fast.

Favorite athletic team: Manchester City

Athlete most admired: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Kevin

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Brady Fyfe

Proudest athletic achievement: District 5 800m champion

How I got my start: I don’t really remember, but my brothers and I always played in the yard and it didn’t really matter the sport that we were playing except that it was always a competition no matter what.

Future goal: Training to be a pilot and hopefully one day be a commercial airlines pilot. 

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

