Name: Kobe Charney
School: Windber
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field, soccer and basketball
Parents: Kevin and Anne Charney, of Windber
Athletic achievements: In track, District 5 champ in the 800-meter race, 1600 and 3200 relays, two-time WestPAC champs, two-time WestPAC all-conference team; in soccer, two-time District 5 and WestPAC champs, two-time first-team all-conference, second-team all-conference once; in basketball, WestPAC all-conference team.
Coach’s quote: “Kobe is a very determined and persistent student-athlete who utilized his drive to overcome adversity to continue to improve each season. His dedication to the program has helped to continue to move it in a positive direction. As coaches, we are thankful and appreciative for his commitment to our program and to his teammates throughout his career at Windber.” — Windber boys basketball coach Steve Slatcoff
Favorite subject: Anatomy
Favorite movie: “Scream”
Favorite book or video game: “Relentless” by Tim S. Grover
Favorite food: Any seafood
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Seth, anatomy
Favorite song: “Red Light!” By DC the Don
Outside interests: Video games and hanging with my friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Cheetah, because I could move super fast.
Favorite athletic team: Manchester City
Athlete most admired: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Kevin
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Brady Fyfe
Proudest athletic achievement: District 5 800m champion
How I got my start: I don’t really remember, but my brothers and I always played in the yard and it didn’t really matter the sport that we were playing except that it was always a competition no matter what.
Future goal: Training to be a pilot and hopefully one day be a commercial airlines pilot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.