Name: Kirk Bearjar
School: Forest Hills
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Baseball, football and wrestling
Parents: Kirk and Wanda Bearjar, of Summerhill
Athletic achievements: In baseball, 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions; in football, 2021 District 6 Class 2A finalists and 2022 Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic selection; in wrestling, 2021 and 2022 District 6 Class 2A dual champions, 2021 and 2022 District 6 Class 2A tournament team champions, 2022 District 6 champion at 215 pounds and 2022 Southwest Regional third-place finisher.
Coach’s quote: “I’ve had the privilege to coach Kirk for the last four years in baseball and be on the football staff and also follow his wrestling career at Forest Hills. To see his maturation has been fulfilling to me. He is coming off a baseball season where he had a .426 average, 23 hits and 14 RBIs. This year, he will be hitting cleanup and also will be able to pitch, which he was unable to do last year due to an injury. He is an excellent student and will thrive at Geneva.” – Forest Hills baseball coach Joe Carpenter
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “The Maze Runner”
Favorite book or video game: “Fortnite”
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Strayer, physical education
Favorite song (with artist): “Wins and Losses” by Meek Mill
Outside interests: Weightlifting and running
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A tiger because not only are they strong, but they are smart and tactful.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Athlete most admired: Two-time NCAA Division I champion wrestler Gable Steveson
Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents and all the coaches in my career
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Muncy freshman Austin Johnson, who finished in second place at the 2022 PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at 215 pounds
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning an individual district title this year in wrestling
How I got my start: My mom and dad put me in every sport they could and let me decide what I liked.
Future goal: To play both baseball and football at Geneva and get my degree in civil engineering.
- Jake Oswalt
