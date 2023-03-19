Name: Kevin Ressler
School: Bedford
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, track and field and football.
Parents: Jason and April Ressler, of Bedford.
Athletic achievements: In basketball, scored over 1,000 career points and 2021-22 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection; in track and field, 2022 all-LHAC pick, 2022 District 5 Class 2A champion in the long jump and 400- and 1600-meter relays and 2022 state qualifier; in football, three-time District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional champion, 2021 The Tribune-Democrat All-Area first-team selection at defensive back and 2022 second-team pick and 2022 all-LHAC selection.
Coach’s quote: “Kevin is an ultimate competitor. He is constantly pushing himself and his teammates to get better. He hates to lose, whether it is a game or a drill in practice. It is that mindset that makes him a great leader for our team. I am extremely proud of all that he has accomplished and will miss him next season.”
– Bedford boys basketball coach Pete Bordi
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite movie: “The Shawshank Redemption.”
Favorite video game: “Call of Duty.”
Favorite food: Chicken wings.
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Lantz, Government.
Favorite song: “Privileged Rappers” by Drake and 21.
Favorite app on your phone: YouTube.
Outside interests: Watching sports and playing video games.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the apex predator of the jungle.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State.
Athlete most admired: Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant.
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Jason.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Steel Valley senior Makhai Valentine.
Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring over 1,000 career points in basketball.
How I got my start: Elementary basketball.
Future goal: Make enough money to control my time.
