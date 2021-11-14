Name: Keith Charney
School: Windber Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Football, basketball, track and field and golf.
Parents: Kevin and Anne Charney, of Windber.
Athletic achievements: In football, 2021 WestPAC and Appalachian Bowl champions, 2021 District 5-8 Class 2A runner-up; in soccer, District 5 runner-up; in golf, District 5 champion; in basketball, 2019-20 District 5 Class 2A runner-up, 2018 Rotary all-tournament team, 2019 Mountain Cat Classic all-tournament team, 2019 all-Somerset County team selection and 2019-20 and 2021 all-WestPAC selection.
Coach’s quote: “Keith is a fantastic multi-sport athlete at Windber. He has worked tirelessly for the football program this year and has developed into a fantastic leader not only on the field, but off the field as well. He has set the bar high for the underclassmen to match his work ethic and leadership. His work ethic has elevated him to have the tremendous senior season. He will certainly be missed next year by our football team and all other teams that he is a part of.” – Windber football coach Matt Grohal
Favorite subject: Digital video production with Mr. Dzurko.
Favorite movie: Any Halloween movie.
Favorite book or video game: Apex Legends.
Favorite food: Chicken wings (flats only).
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Crum, seventh-grade English
Favorite song: Any song by TrueK814
Outside interests: Hanging out with my friends like they’re family.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a lion because I view myself as a leader, but also a protector of my team.
Favorite athletic team: Washington Football Team
Athlete most admired: Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamiliton
Most influential person in my athletic career: My dad, Kevin
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: North Star graduate and Pitt-Johnstown redshirt freshman guard Andy Zuchelli
Proudest athletic achievement: Beating Portage for the 2021 WestPAC football title.
How I got my start: My parents signed me up for every sport to make sure I was active outside and not just sitting around. I just fell in love with sports.
Future goal: I plan to continue playing sports in college and get a four-year degree.
- Jake Oswalt
