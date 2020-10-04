Keegan Huston

Berlin Brothersvalley senior Keegan Huston is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. 

Name: Keegan Huston

School: Berlin Brothersvalley

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Soccer

Parents: Jason and Julie Huston, of Berlin

Athletic achievements: Two-time all-county, all-conference

Coach’s quote: “Keegan is an outstanding young man and has been a joy to coach and work with over the years. On the field, he gives our team the confidence that they will be in every game knowing that he is back there in the goal. Off the field, I trust him to be a great leader for our younger players. I look forward to seeing Keegan continue to be one of the top goalkeepers in the area this season.” — Berlin Brothersvalley boys soccer coach Heath Montgomery

Favorite subject: Biology

Favorite movie: “Jurassic Park”

Favorite book or video game: “The 10X Rule” by Grant Cardone

Favorite food: Shrimp

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Paul (health and physical education)

Favorite song: “Last Resort” by Papa Roach

Outside interests: Fishing, hunting and business

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A wolf, because I am a strong leader and always look out for my group.

Favorite athletic team: Pitt

Athlete most admired: Cristiano Ronaldo

Most influential person on my athletic career: Elijah Sechler

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Will Waltman

Proudest athletic achievement: Making all-conference

How I got my start: I’ve been playing soccer since I was in first grade. I have played every year since and love the sport.

Future goal: Attend college to get my MBA in business management with a minor in finance.

