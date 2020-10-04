Name: Keegan Huston
School: Berlin Brothersvalley
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Soccer
Parents: Jason and Julie Huston, of Berlin
Athletic achievements: Two-time all-county, all-conference
Coach’s quote: “Keegan is an outstanding young man and has been a joy to coach and work with over the years. On the field, he gives our team the confidence that they will be in every game knowing that he is back there in the goal. Off the field, I trust him to be a great leader for our younger players. I look forward to seeing Keegan continue to be one of the top goalkeepers in the area this season.” — Berlin Brothersvalley boys soccer coach Heath Montgomery
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “Jurassic Park”
Favorite book or video game: “The 10X Rule” by Grant Cardone
Favorite food: Shrimp
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Paul (health and physical education)
Favorite song: “Last Resort” by Papa Roach
Outside interests: Fishing, hunting and business
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A wolf, because I am a strong leader and always look out for my group.
Favorite athletic team: Pitt
Athlete most admired: Cristiano Ronaldo
Most influential person on my athletic career: Elijah Sechler
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Will Waltman
Proudest athletic achievement: Making all-conference
How I got my start: I’ve been playing soccer since I was in first grade. I have played every year since and love the sport.
Future goal: Attend college to get my MBA in business management with a minor in finance.
