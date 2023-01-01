Name: Karter Quick
School: Central Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Wrestling and football
Parents: Richard Quick, of Blairsville, and Erin Quick, of Nanty Glo
Athletic achievements: In wrestling, 2021 District 6 sectional champion, finished in seventh place at 2021 Panther Holiday Classic, fifth place at 2022 Thomas Automotive Family Bedford Tournament, third place at 2022 District 6 Class 2A championships, eighth place at 2022 Southwest Regional Class 2A championships and 2022 Panther Holiday Classic champion and Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Coach’s quote: “Karter has really matured a lot in the past year. His effort, attitude and work ethic are driving his early successes. I’m excited to see what he can accomplish this year.” – Central Cambria wrestling coach Matt Niebauer
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Full Metal Jacket”
Favorite video game: “theHunter: Call of the Wild”
Favorite food: Chicken
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Nikolishen, physical education
Favorite song: “Paranoid” by Black Sabbath
Favorite app on your phone: Google
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing, golf and weightlifting
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A black panther because they look intimidating and cool.
Favorite athletic team: Pitt football
Athlete most admired: University of Minnesota wrestling alum Gable Steveson
Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Richard
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bishop McDevitt senior Riley Robell
Proudest athletic achievement: So far, winning the 2022 Panther Holiday Classic and being voted Most Outstanding Wrestler.
– Jake Oswalt
