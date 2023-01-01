Name: Karter Quick

School: Central Cambria

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Wrestling and football

Parents: Richard Quick, of Blairsville, and Erin Quick, of Nanty Glo

Athletic achievements: In wrestling, 2021 District 6 sectional champion, finished in seventh place at 2021 Panther Holiday Classic, fifth place at 2022 Thomas Automotive Family Bedford Tournament, third place at 2022 District 6 Class 2A championships, eighth place at 2022 Southwest Regional Class 2A championships and 2022 Panther Holiday Classic champion and Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Coach’s quote: “Karter has really matured a lot in the past year. His effort, attitude and work ethic are driving his early successes. I’m excited to see what he can accomplish this year.” – Central Cambria wrestling coach Matt Niebauer

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Full Metal Jacket”

Favorite video game: “theHunter: Call of the Wild”

Favorite food: Chicken

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Nikolishen, physical education

Favorite song: “Paranoid” by Black Sabbath

Favorite app on your phone: Google

Outside interests: Hunting, fishing, golf and weightlifting

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A black panther because they look intimidating and cool.

Favorite athletic team: Pitt football

Athlete most admired: University of Minnesota wrestling alum Gable Steveson

Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Richard

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bishop McDevitt senior Riley Robell

Proudest athletic achievement: So far, winning the 2022 Panther Holiday Classic and being voted Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

