Name: Kaleb Hilyer

School: Bishop Carroll

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field, golf, soccer and Federation League baseball

Parents: Travis and Teresa Hilyer, of Patton

Athletic achievements: District 6 Class AA javelin champion in 2019; 2019 District 6 Class A soccer champion, advancing to PIAA first round.

Coach’s quote: “Kaleb is a very well-rounded athlete and young man. He always carries an upbeat, positive attitude with him which made him a pleasure to coach. Along with the practice Kaleb put in with coach Joe Ridgeley, I believe Kaleb’s great attitude and positive thinking made him the success he was in the javelin.” — Bishop Carroll boys track and field coach Gus Yahner

Favorite subject: Auto body at Admiral Peary Vo-Tech

Favorite movie: “Real Steel”

Favorite book or video game: “Minecraft”

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Driskel, auto body

Favorite song: “Lose Yourself” By Eminem

Outside interests: Working, hunting and fishing

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Bear, so that I could have extra strength

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Johannes Vetter

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Travis

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Ethan Dabbs

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning districts and making it to states in javelin.

How I got my start: When I was a freshman in high school, I taught myself how to throw the javelin

Future goal: Go to college and throw javelin there.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

