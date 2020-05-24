Name: Kaleb Hilyer
School: Bishop Carroll
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field, golf, soccer and Federation League baseball
Parents: Travis and Teresa Hilyer, of Patton
Athletic achievements: District 6 Class AA javelin champion in 2019; 2019 District 6 Class A soccer champion, advancing to PIAA first round.
Coach’s quote: “Kaleb is a very well-rounded athlete and young man. He always carries an upbeat, positive attitude with him which made him a pleasure to coach. Along with the practice Kaleb put in with coach Joe Ridgeley, I believe Kaleb’s great attitude and positive thinking made him the success he was in the javelin.” — Bishop Carroll boys track and field coach Gus Yahner
Favorite subject: Auto body at Admiral Peary Vo-Tech
Favorite movie: “Real Steel”
Favorite book or video game: “Minecraft”
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Driskel, auto body
Favorite song: “Lose Yourself” By Eminem
Outside interests: Working, hunting and fishing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Bear, so that I could have extra strength
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Johannes Vetter
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Travis
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Ethan Dabbs
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning districts and making it to states in javelin.
How I got my start: When I was a freshman in high school, I taught myself how to throw the javelin
Future goal: Go to college and throw javelin there.
