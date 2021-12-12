Name: Kaden Claar
School: Portage Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Basketball, baseball and football
Parents: Terry Claar and Kristen Kargo, of Portage
Athletic achievements: In basketball, 2021 all-state second team, member of first District 6 championship team (2021) in Portage history and part of 2021 PIAA Class 2A semifinalist squad; in football, 2021 all-WestPAC selection and 2019 WestPAC champions; in baseball, 2021 WestPAC champions.
Coach’s quote: “Kaden has been a dedicated player for four years. He is constantly working on improving his game, which has shown in his on-court improvements from year to year. He has proven to be a constant spark for our offense and is a capable scorer at all three levels. He is the type of person and player that coaches all desire to have part of their program.” – Portage boys basketball coach Travis Kargo
Favorite subject: Personal fitness
Favorite movie: “The Blind Side”
Favorite book or video game: “Fortnite”
Favorite food: Chicken
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Bearer, robotics
Favorite song: Anything by Machine Gun Kelly
Outside interests: Golf, music and hanging with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the kings of the jungle.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: LeBron James
Most influential person on my athletic career: My basketball coach Travis Kargo.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Laurel Highlands junior Rodney Gallagher.
Proudest athletic achievement: Being named to the 2021 Class 2A all-state basketball second team.
How I got my start: My family put me in all sports as a kid.
Future goal: Win another District 6 championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.