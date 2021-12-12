Name: Kaden Claar

School: Portage Area

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball, baseball and football

Parents: Terry Claar and Kristen Kargo, of Portage

Athletic achievements: In basketball, 2021 all-state second team, member of first District 6 championship team (2021) in Portage history and part of 2021 PIAA Class 2A semifinalist squad; in football, 2021 all-WestPAC selection and 2019 WestPAC champions; in baseball, 2021 WestPAC champions.

Coach’s quote: “Kaden has been a dedicated player for four years. He is constantly working on improving his game, which has shown in his on-court improvements from year to year. He has proven to be a constant spark for our offense and is a capable scorer at all three levels. He is the type of person and player that coaches all desire to have part of their program.” – Portage boys basketball coach Travis Kargo

Favorite subject: Personal fitness

Favorite movie: “The Blind Side”

Favorite book or video game: “Fortnite”

Favorite food: Chicken

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Bearer, robotics

Favorite song: Anything by Machine Gun Kelly

Outside interests: Golf, music and hanging with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the kings of the jungle.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: LeBron James

Most influential person on my athletic career: My basketball coach Travis Kargo.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Laurel Highlands junior Rodney Gallagher.

Proudest athletic achievement: Being named to the 2021 Class 2A all-state basketball second team.

How I got my start: My family put me in all sports as a kid.

Future goal: Win another District 6 championship.

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

