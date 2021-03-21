Name: Joziah Wyatt-Taylor
School: Greater Johnstown
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Basketball
Parents: Beth Wyatt-Peters and Keith Taylor, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: District 6 champions three years in a row, 2020 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions, member of 2019 Sweet 16 team and 1,000-point scorer.
Coach’s quote: “Joziah represents everything it is and means to be a basketball player at Johnstown. He is dedicated and a extremely hard worker who always puts his teammates first.” – Greater Johnstown boys basketball coach Ryan Durham
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “The Incredibles”
Favorite book or video game: “NBA 2K”
Favorite food: Shrimp alfredo
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Staib (social studies, psychology and sociology)
Favorite song: “All In” by NBA YoungBoy
Outside interests: Play basketball and ride bikes
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because of their mentality.
Favorite athletic team: Boston Celtics
Athlete most admired: Jayson Tatum
Most influential person on my athletic career: My grandmother
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bedford senior Steven Ressler
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning three straight District 6 basketball titles
How I got my start: Tried to play sports all-year round, so I quit wrestling and played basketball. I loved it ever since.
Future goal: Play professional basketball in U.S. or overseas.
