Name: Joziah Wyatt-Taylor

School: Greater Johnstown

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Parents: Beth Wyatt-Peters and Keith Taylor, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: District 6 champions three years in a row, 2020 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions, member of 2019 Sweet 16 team and 1,000-point scorer.

Coach’s quote: “Joziah represents everything it is and means to be a basketball player at Johnstown. He is dedicated and a extremely hard worker who always puts his teammates first.” – Greater Johnstown boys basketball coach Ryan Durham

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “The Incredibles”

Favorite book or video game: “NBA 2K”

Favorite food: Shrimp alfredo

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Staib (social studies, psychology and sociology)

Favorite song: “All In” by NBA YoungBoy

Outside interests: Play basketball and ride bikes

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because of their mentality.

Favorite athletic team: Boston Celtics

Athlete most admired: Jayson Tatum

Most influential person on my athletic career: My grandmother

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bedford senior Steven Ressler

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning three straight District 6 basketball titles

How I got my start: Tried to play sports all-year round, so I quit wrestling and played basketball. I loved it ever since.

Future goal: Play professional basketball in U.S. or overseas.

