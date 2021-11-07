Name: Joshua Canavan

School: Portage Area

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Cross country, wrestling and track and field

Parents: John and Amy Canavan, of Portage

Athletic achievements: In cross country, two-time District 6 medalist and state qualifier and Central-Western All-Area Team member; in track and field, 800-meter WestPAC champ and 2021 all-WestPAC selection.

Coach’s quote: “Spotlight athlete, Central Western All-Area Team and two-time PIAA qualifier are all a testament to the incredible work ethic Josh has within. He has committed to accumulating countless miles year-round and making himself a physical specimen in the weight room. Josh is a natural leader who has a drive uncommon to high school athletes. We are Portage proud of Josh and are excited to watch his continued success as a Mustang and in the future on the collegiate level.”

– Portage cross country coach Lance Hudak

Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology

Favorite movie: “The Blind Side”

Favorite book: “It Takes What It Takes” by Trevor Moawad

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Miller, science, because he teaches me life lessons to use outside the classroom as well.

Favorite song: “Home” by Phillip Phillips

Outside interests: Skiing, lifting and lifeguarding

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a cheetah because I want to be faster and look cool while running.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State football

Athlete most admired: Kobe Bryant

Most influential people on my athletic career: My mom and dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Penns Valley graduate and Penn State cross country and track and field runner Brendan Colwell

Proudest athletic achievement: Qualifying for the 2020 PIAA cross country meet my junior year

How I got my start: Running a local 5K for fun and doing well in it and my coaches urging me to run cross country.

Future goal: Go to college for nursing or occupational therapy while also running cross country and track as well.

