Name: Joshua Canavan
School: Portage Area
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Cross country, wrestling and track and field
Parents: John and Amy Canavan, of Portage
Athletic achievements: In cross country, two-time District 6 medalist and state qualifier and Central-Western All-Area Team member; in track and field, 800-meter WestPAC champ and 2021 all-WestPAC selection.
Coach’s quote: “Spotlight athlete, Central Western All-Area Team and two-time PIAA qualifier are all a testament to the incredible work ethic Josh has within. He has committed to accumulating countless miles year-round and making himself a physical specimen in the weight room. Josh is a natural leader who has a drive uncommon to high school athletes. We are Portage proud of Josh and are excited to watch his continued success as a Mustang and in the future on the collegiate level.”
– Portage cross country coach Lance Hudak
Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology
Favorite movie: “The Blind Side”
Favorite book: “It Takes What It Takes” by Trevor Moawad
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Miller, science, because he teaches me life lessons to use outside the classroom as well.
Favorite song: “Home” by Phillip Phillips
Outside interests: Skiing, lifting and lifeguarding
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a cheetah because I want to be faster and look cool while running.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State football
Athlete most admired: Kobe Bryant
Most influential people on my athletic career: My mom and dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Penns Valley graduate and Penn State cross country and track and field runner Brendan Colwell
Proudest athletic achievement: Qualifying for the 2020 PIAA cross country meet my junior year
How I got my start: Running a local 5K for fun and doing well in it and my coaches urging me to run cross country.
Future goal: Go to college for nursing or occupational therapy while also running cross country and track as well.
