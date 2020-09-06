Name: Josh Little
School: Blacklick Valley
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Baseball, basketball and football
Parents: Paul and Monica Little, of Nanty Glo
Athletic achievements: Lettered in football three years, lettered in basketball two years; and lettered in baseball three years; MVP of the Homer-Center baseball tournament in 2019.
Coach’s quote: “Josh is a pleasure to coach. He is a leader and very hard worker. He has the respect of his teammates and coaches. Josh is a very physical football player on the defensive side of the ball. On offense, he has quicker feet than many opponents realize. Not many players have both of those traits. He is a student of the game, whether it’s football, basketball or baseball. He wants to learn and improve with every rep. Players like Josh are the reason I coach. His work ethic and personality make my job that much easier. Josh has an extremely bright future on and off the field.” — Blacklick Valley football coach Rich Price
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Tommy Boy”
Favorite book or video game: “MLB The Show”
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Levi Cook, history
Favorite song: “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing, golf and weight lifting
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a wolf. Wolves have many of the same characteristics as I do such as being intelligent, determined, athletic, self confident and caring. I am also like a wolf in that I can be a leader but also part of a pack (team).
Favorite athletic team: New York Yankees
Athletes most admired: It’s a tie ... Derek Jeter and Saquon Barkley
Most influential person in my athletic career: Coach Larry McCabe has been a positive impact to me over the past 10 years by teaching me leadership and respect for the game. He has helped me develop into the multi-sport athlete that I have become today.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Paxton Kling from Central (Louisiana State commit)
Proudest athletic achievements: Competed in the 13U Pony League World Series in Whittier, California winning the United States title with Moxham PNA, and individually capturing the International Home Run Derby championship.
How I got my start: My family introduced me to different sports from a very young age. They encouraged me to try different sports which led to me becoming a multi-sport, year-round athlete.
Future goal: Attend a university to major in criminology, minor in cybersecurity and pursue my athletic career in baseball.
