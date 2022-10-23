Name: John Shuster
School: Windber Area
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Football, basketball, baseball and track and field
Parents: Jeff and Jessica Shuster, of Windber
Athletic achievements: In football, four-year letterman, three-time all-Somerset County and WestPAC selection, 2021 Somerset County offensive MVP and 2020 and 2021 The Tribune-Democrat all-area first-team selection and 2019 second-team pick; in basketball, two-year letterman; in baseball, two-year letterman and 2021 all-Somerset County selection; in track and field, 2022 PIAA 400-meter relay qualifier.
Coach’s quote: “From Day 1, when John played his very first varsity game against Conemaugh Township, everyone knew he was going to be a special player. His ability and desire to prepare in the offseason and his dedication to our program is hard to emulate. John’s work ethic and determination has set himself up for future success not only on the football field, but in the classroom as well. He is a generational talent and has set the bar high for all future players.” – Windber football coach Matt Grohal
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: Star Wars
Favorite book: “Mr. Was” by Pete Hautman
Favorite food: Boneless buffalo chicken bites
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Cassie Thomas, English
Favorite song: “The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers
Favorite app on your phone: TikTok
Outside interests: Fishing and hunting
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A mountain lion because they are powerful predators.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State
Athlete most admired: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Jeff
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Keyshawn Morsillo
Proudest athletic achievement: 2021 Appalachian Bowl champions
How I got my start: Youth sports
Future goal: Attend a four-year college while playing football.
– Jake Oswalt
