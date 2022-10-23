Name: John Shuster

School: Windber Area

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Football, basketball, baseball and track and field

Parents: Jeff and Jessica Shuster, of Windber

Athletic achievements: In football, four-year letterman, three-time all-Somerset County and WestPAC selection, 2021 Somerset County offensive MVP and 2020 and 2021 The Tribune-Democrat all-area first-team selection and 2019 second-team pick; in basketball, two-year letterman; in baseball, two-year letterman and 2021 all-Somerset County selection; in track and field, 2022 PIAA 400-meter relay qualifier.

Coach’s quote: “From Day 1, when John played his very first varsity game against Conemaugh Township, everyone knew he was going to be a special player. His ability and desire to prepare in the offseason and his dedication to our program is hard to emulate. John’s work ethic and determination has set himself up for future success not only on the football field, but in the classroom as well. He is a generational talent and has set the bar high for all future players.” – Windber football coach Matt Grohal

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite movie: Star Wars

Favorite book: “Mr. Was” by Pete Hautman

Favorite food: Boneless buffalo chicken bites

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Cassie Thomas, English

Favorite song: “The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers

Favorite app on your phone: TikTok

Outside interests: Fishing and hunting

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A mountain lion because they are powerful predators.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State

Athlete most admired: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Jeff

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Keyshawn Morsillo

Proudest athletic achievement: 2021 Appalachian Bowl champions

How I got my start: Youth sports

Future goal: Attend a four-year college while playing football.

