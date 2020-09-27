Name: John Harvey

School: Meyersdale

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Football and baseball

Parents: Melissa Harvey and Nick Hetz, of Meyersdale

Athletic achievements: 2019 Somerset County team and 2019 All-Area honorable mention wide receiver

Coach’s quote: “John is one of the best pure athletes on the football field that I’ve ever coached. He has a great ability to create separation as a route runner and is easily one of the best wide receivers in this area.” — Meyersdale football coach Ryan Donaldson

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Varsity Blues”

Favorite book or video game: “Madden”

Favorite food: Hamburger

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Stahl, history

Favorite song: “Drew Barrymore” by Bryce Vine

Outside interests: To go outside and explore

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a cheetah, because they are fast and top-tier hunters.

Favorite athletic team: Steelers

Athlete most admired: DeAndre Hopkins

Most influential person on my athletic career: My stepdad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Cole Blubaugh

Proudest athletic achievement: 2019 Somerset County team

How I got my start: My parents were big Steelers fans when I was a kid and I found a love for the game, and now I get to play the sport I love.

Future goal: To pursue a career in football and get a college degree for physical therapy.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Recommended for you