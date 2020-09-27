Name: John Harvey
School: Meyersdale
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Football and baseball
Parents: Melissa Harvey and Nick Hetz, of Meyersdale
Athletic achievements: 2019 Somerset County team and 2019 All-Area honorable mention wide receiver
Coach’s quote: “John is one of the best pure athletes on the football field that I’ve ever coached. He has a great ability to create separation as a route runner and is easily one of the best wide receivers in this area.” — Meyersdale football coach Ryan Donaldson
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Varsity Blues”
Favorite book or video game: “Madden”
Favorite food: Hamburger
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Stahl, history
Favorite song: “Drew Barrymore” by Bryce Vine
Outside interests: To go outside and explore
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a cheetah, because they are fast and top-tier hunters.
Favorite athletic team: Steelers
Athlete most admired: DeAndre Hopkins
Most influential person on my athletic career: My stepdad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Cole Blubaugh
Proudest athletic achievement: 2019 Somerset County team
How I got my start: My parents were big Steelers fans when I was a kid and I found a love for the game, and now I get to play the sport I love.
Future goal: To pursue a career in football and get a college degree for physical therapy.
