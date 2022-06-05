Name: Joe McGowan
School: Bishop McCort Catholic
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Baseball and football
Parents: Bob McGowan and Jackie Martella, of Richland Township
Athletic achievements: In baseball, winning District 6 championships in 2019 and 2022; in football, 2021 second-team selection on The Tribune-Democrat’s all-area team and 2021 Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association offensive MVP.
Coach’s quote: “Joe is a leader on and off the field. He has made a huge impact on our school community during his time at Bishop McCort. He has excelled in the classroom, in athletics and through the many student organizations he has been a part of. His work ethic, faith and selflessness will lead him to a bright future.” – Bishop McCort Catholic baseball coach Chris Pfeil
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Remember the Titans”
Favorite book: “Above the Line” by Urban Meyer
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Roseman, astronomy
Favorite song: “More Than My Hometown” by Morgan Wallen
Outside interests: Outdoor activities and lifting weights
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A tiger because they are brave, persistent and leaders.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad and brother
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central High School senior and Louisiana State baseball signee Paxton Kling
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the District 6 Class 1A baseball championship in 2022
How I got my start: Playing tee-ball at Arbutus Little League
Future goal: Attend Clemson University and graduate with a degree in sports management.
