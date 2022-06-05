Name: Joe McGowan

School: Bishop McCort Catholic

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Baseball and football

Parents: Bob McGowan and Jackie Martella, of Richland Township

Athletic achievements: In baseball, winning District 6 championships in 2019 and 2022; in football, 2021 second-team selection on The Tribune-Democrat’s all-area team and 2021 Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association offensive MVP.

Coach’s quote: “Joe is a leader on and off the field. He has made a huge impact on our school community during his time at Bishop McCort. He has excelled in the classroom, in athletics and through the many student organizations he has been a part of. His work ethic, faith and selflessness will lead him to a bright future.” – Bishop McCort Catholic baseball coach Chris Pfeil

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Remember the Titans”

Favorite book: “Above the Line” by Urban Meyer

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Roseman, astronomy

Favorite song: “More Than My Hometown” by Morgan Wallen

Outside interests: Outdoor activities and lifting weights

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A tiger because they are brave, persistent and leaders.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad and brother

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central High School senior and Louisiana State baseball signee Paxton Kling

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the District 6 Class 1A baseball championship in 2022

How I got my start: Playing tee-ball at Arbutus Little League

Future goal: Attend Clemson University and graduate with a degree in sports management.

