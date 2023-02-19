Name: Jeremy Burda

School: Forest Hills

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, baseball and football

Parents: Jim and Jennifer Burda, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: In basketball, recorded over 1,000 points and 500 rebounds, four-year letterman and all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection; in baseball, three-year letterman; in football, four-year letterman, all-LHAC pick, 2022 SAFCA offensive MVP and The Tribune-Democrat all-area honorable mention.

Coach’s quote: “We are lucky to have a player like Jeremy on our team. He is a leader both on the court and in the classroom. Jeremy has been a huge part of our success this season. His work ethic has rubbed off on the team and he helps bring out the best in his teammates.”

– Forest Hills boys basketball coach Dom Vescovi

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite movie: “Daddy’s Home”

Favorite video game: “NBA 2K”

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Krise, math

Favorite song: “Chill Bill” by Rob Stone

Favorite app on your phone: YouTube

Outside interests: I enjoy golfing over the summer with my friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because it’s the king of the jungle

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Jim

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central High School graduate and Louisiana State freshman outfielder Paxton Kling

Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring 1,000 career points

How I got my start: My dad started me playing basketball in kindergarten at East Hills.

Future goal: To go to college to eventually become a successful optometrist.

