Name: Jeremy Burda
School: Forest Hills
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, baseball and football
Parents: Jim and Jennifer Burda, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In basketball, recorded over 1,000 points and 500 rebounds, four-year letterman and all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection; in baseball, three-year letterman; in football, four-year letterman, all-LHAC pick, 2022 SAFCA offensive MVP and The Tribune-Democrat all-area honorable mention.
Coach’s quote: “We are lucky to have a player like Jeremy on our team. He is a leader both on the court and in the classroom. Jeremy has been a huge part of our success this season. His work ethic has rubbed off on the team and he helps bring out the best in his teammates.”
– Forest Hills boys basketball coach Dom Vescovi
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “Daddy’s Home”
Favorite video game: “NBA 2K”
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Krise, math
Favorite song: “Chill Bill” by Rob Stone
Favorite app on your phone: YouTube
Outside interests: I enjoy golfing over the summer with my friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because it’s the king of the jungle
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Jim
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central High School graduate and Louisiana State freshman outfielder Paxton Kling
Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring 1,000 career points
How I got my start: My dad started me playing basketball in kindergarten at East Hills.
Future goal: To go to college to eventually become a successful optometrist.
