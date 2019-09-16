Name: Jared Turner
School: Bedford
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Golf
Parents: Kevin and Jamie Turner, of Bedford
Athletic achievements: Four-year letterwinner, 2018 regional/state qualifier, sub-40 scoring average in 2018 and 2019.
Coach’s quote: “It has been a pleasure to coach Jared these last four years. He has shown steady improvement not only as a player, but as a team leader and mentor for the younger guys on the team.” — Bedford golf coach Matt Barkman
Favorite subject: Physical education
Favorite movie: “Billy Madison”
Favorite book or video game: “Modern Warfare 2”
Favorite food: Sheetz hot dogs
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Holmes, English
Favorite song: “Young Thug” by Mannequin Challenge
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah, so I can feel what it is like to be fast.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Athlete most admired: Jordan Spieth
Most influential persons on my athletic career:
My parents
Most impressive athletic that you have competed against: Drew Hall
Proudest athletic achievement: Qualifying for PIAA tournament in 2018
How I got my start: When I was 8-years-old, Coach Barkman would hit golf balls with me at the Elks.
Future goal: Live a long, happy, successful life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.