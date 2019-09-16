Jared Turner

Bedford senior Jared Turner is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

Name: Jared Turner

School: Bedford

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Golf

Parents: Kevin and Jamie Turner, of Bedford

Athletic achievements: Four-year letterwinner, 2018 regional/state qualifier, sub-40 scoring average in 2018 and 2019.

Coach’s quote: “It has been a pleasure to coach Jared these last four years. He has shown steady improvement not only as a player, but as a team leader and mentor for the younger guys on the team.” — Bedford golf coach Matt Barkman

Favorite subject: Physical education

Favorite movie: “Billy Madison”

Favorite book or video game: “Modern Warfare 2”

Favorite food: Sheetz hot dogs

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Holmes, English

Favorite song: “Young Thug” by Mannequin Challenge

Outside interests: Hunting, fishing

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah, so I can feel what it is like to be fast.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates

Athlete most admired: Jordan Spieth

Most influential persons on my athletic career:

My parents

Most impressive athletic that you have competed against: Drew Hall

Proudest athletic achievement: Qualifying for PIAA tournament in 2018

How I got my start: When I was 8-years-old, Coach Barkman would hit golf balls with me at the Elks.

Future goal: Live a long, happy, successful life.

