Name: Jameson O'Brien
School: Central Cambria
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Soccer, swimming, wrestling and track and field
Parents: Kevin and Rebecca O’Brien, of Ebensburg
Athletic achievements: In soccer, 2021 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, 2020 Altoona Mirror all-star team; in swimming, two-time District 6 Class 2A team champion; in track and field, 2021 District 6 Class 2A team champion.
Coach's quote: "Jameson is the type of player, leader and teammate every coach wants on their team. He has a freakish level of athletic talent while still remaining humble. Jameson has a hunger to learn that helps him achieve success in school, life and especially sports. He is a natural leader who effortlessly leads by example simply by being himself. As a coach, you really appreciate when a player like him comes through your program, because you realize how rare people like J are." – Central Cambria boys soccer coach Jason Zaffuto
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: "The Departed"
Favorite book or video game: "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
Favorite food: Chicken parmesan
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Matt Miller, history/geography
Favorite song: "Yellow Ledbetter" by Pearl Jam
Outside interests: Hanging out with friends, playing poker, playing other sports and watching movies.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a jaguar because it is very fast, ferocious and majestic.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Mike Tyson
Most influential person on my athletic career: Mr. Nikolishen
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Southern Huntingdon graduate and Indiana (Pa.) freshman Kadin Moore
Proudest athletic achievement: Being a two-time state qualifier in track and field.
How I got my start: AYSO
Future goal: Three-peat as District 6 champions in swimming and repeat as District 6 champions in track and field.
