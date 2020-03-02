Name: Jalen Stephens
School: Meyersdale
Age: 17
Grade: 11
Sport: Wrestling
Parents: Jules Stephens of Johnstown, and Jessica Hemming and David Hemming, of Meyersdale
Athletic achievements: Three-time WestPAC champion, third at 2019 PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional, third at 2019 PIAA Championships, NHSCA sophomore national runner-up, 2020 District 5 champion, 2020 PIAA Southwest Regional champion.
Coach’s quote: “Jalen is a great athlete, but that is not enough to be successful. Jalen is always wanting to get better. He watches a lot of film, travels and practices throughout the year to get better.” — Meyersdale wrestling coach Craig Tresnicky
Favorite subject: Honors physics
Favorite movie: Any Marvel movie
Favorite book or video game: “Call of Duty”
Favorite food: Ribeye steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Professor Carol Shaulis, Psychology 101
Favorite song: “EARFQUAKE” by Tyler, The Creator
Outside interests: Fishing and bowling
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Orca, deadly, focused, and can work as a team when needed.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Athlete most admired: Gable Steveson
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kawaun DeBoe
Proudest athletic achievement: Being able to wrestle in college.
How I got my start: My mom signed me up for wrestling when I was in kindergarten, and I stuck with it since then.
Future goal: To perform well in college academically and athletically, and obtain a profession in the medical field.
