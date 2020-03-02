Name: Jalen Stephens

School: Meyersdale

Age: 17

Grade: 11

Sport: Wrestling

Parents: Jules Stephens of Johnstown, and Jessica Hemming and David Hemming, of Meyersdale

Athletic achievements: Three-time WestPAC champion, third at 2019 PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional, third at 2019 PIAA Championships, NHSCA sophomore national runner-up, 2020 District 5 champion, 2020 PIAA Southwest Regional champion.

Coach’s quote: “Jalen is a great athlete, but that is not enough to be successful. Jalen is always wanting to get better. He watches a lot of film, travels and practices throughout the year to get better.” — Meyersdale wrestling coach Craig Tresnicky

Favorite subject: Honors physics

Favorite movie: Any Marvel movie

Favorite book or video game: “Call of Duty”

Favorite food: Ribeye steak

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Professor Carol Shaulis, Psychology 101

Favorite song: “EARFQUAKE” by Tyler, The Creator

Outside interests: Fishing and bowling

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Orca, deadly, focused, and can work as a team when needed.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates

Athlete most admired: Gable Steveson

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kawaun DeBoe

Proudest athletic achievement: Being able to wrestle in college.

How I got my start: My mom signed me up for wrestling when I was in kindergarten, and I stuck with it since then.

Future goal: To perform well in college academically and athletically, and obtain a profession in the medical field.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

