Name: Jake Delic
School: Forest Hills
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field, volleyball and football
Parents: Tom and Lori Delic, of Salix
Athletic achievements: 2017 District 6 football champion, two-time all-area honorable mention, 2020 Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic selection.
Coaches' quotes: “Jake is an outstanding young man and a gifted athlete. He is a leader on the court, always working hard to improve his court skills and challenging his teammates to do the same. He is a pleasure to coach and will no doubt excel at the collegiate level.” — Forest Hills boys volleyball coach Jen Poldiak
“Jake Delic is one of the hardest workers that I have been around. Jake has made himself into a great athlete and will surely have success in any of his endeavors.” — Forest Hills football coach Justin Myers
Favorite subject: AP physics
Favorite movie: “The Hunger Games”
Favorite book or video game: “Fortnite”
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Grove, honors government
Favorite song: “We Didn’t Start the Fire” by Billy Joel
Outside interests: Fishing, video games and weightlifting
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A great white shark because they are the kings of the sea.
Favorite athletic team: New England Patriots
Athlete most admired: Michael Jordan
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, Lori
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Caleb Burke
Proudest athletic achievement: Committing to play college football
How I got my start: Growing up watching sports
Future goal: Earn a doctorate degree in physical therapy
