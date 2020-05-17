Name: Jake Delic

School: Forest Hills

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field, volleyball and football 

Parents: Tom and Lori Delic, of Salix

Athletic achievements: 2017 District 6 football champion, two-time all-area honorable mention, 2020 Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic selection.

Coaches' quotes: “Jake is an outstanding young man and a gifted athlete. He is a leader on the court, always working hard to improve his court skills and challenging his teammates to do the same. He is a pleasure to coach and will no doubt excel at the collegiate level.” — Forest Hills boys volleyball coach Jen Poldiak

“Jake Delic is one of the hardest workers that I have been around. Jake has made himself into a great athlete and will surely have success in any of his endeavors.” — Forest Hills football coach Justin Myers

Favorite subject: AP physics

Favorite movie: “The Hunger Games”

Favorite book or video game: “Fortnite”

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Grove, honors government

Favorite song: “We Didn’t Start the Fire” by Billy Joel

Outside interests: Fishing, video games and weightlifting

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A great white shark because they are the kings of the sea.

Favorite athletic team: New England Patriots

Athlete most admired: Michael Jordan

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, Lori

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Caleb Burke

Proudest athletic achievement: Committing to play college football

How I got my start: Growing up watching sports

Future goal: Earn a doctorate degree in physical therapy 

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

