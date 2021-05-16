Name: Jackson Kozlovac

School: Portage Area

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Baseball and football

Parents: Donny and Amanda Kozlovac, of Portage

Athletic achievements: In baseball, Mirror honorable mention all-star freshman and sophomore year

Coach’s quote: “Jackson has been a four-year starter for the Portage baseball team. Jackson also is one of our captains. His work ethic is second to nobody. He puts in countless hours of hard work and is a pleasure to coach.” — Portage baseball coach Larry McCabe

Favorite subject: College algebra

Favorite movie: “Shawshank Redemption”

Favorite book or video game: “MLB the Show 21”

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Burkett, history

Favorite song: “Every Chance I Get” by DJ Khaled and Lil Baby

Outside interests: Lifting and fishing

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a lion due to them being the king of the jungle and a leader.

Favorite athletic team: Boston Red Sox

Athlete most admired: Dustin Pedroia

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Donny

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Mason Ronan

Proudest athletic achievement: Making playoffs my freshman and sophomore year

How I got my start: I started playing tee-ball when I was 5 and have played ever since.

Future goal: Continue my academic and baseball career at Mount Aloysius College and graduate with a bachelor degree in cybersecurity and digital forensics.

