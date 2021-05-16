Name: Jackson Kozlovac
School: Portage Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Baseball and football
Parents: Donny and Amanda Kozlovac, of Portage
Athletic achievements: In baseball, Mirror honorable mention all-star freshman and sophomore year
Coach’s quote: “Jackson has been a four-year starter for the Portage baseball team. Jackson also is one of our captains. His work ethic is second to nobody. He puts in countless hours of hard work and is a pleasure to coach.” — Portage baseball coach Larry McCabe
Favorite subject: College algebra
Favorite movie: “Shawshank Redemption”
Favorite book or video game: “MLB the Show 21”
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Burkett, history
Favorite song: “Every Chance I Get” by DJ Khaled and Lil Baby
Outside interests: Lifting and fishing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a lion due to them being the king of the jungle and a leader.
Favorite athletic team: Boston Red Sox
Athlete most admired: Dustin Pedroia
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Donny
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Mason Ronan
Proudest athletic achievement: Making playoffs my freshman and sophomore year
How I got my start: I started playing tee-ball when I was 5 and have played ever since.
Future goal: Continue my academic and baseball career at Mount Aloysius College and graduate with a bachelor degree in cybersecurity and digital forensics.
– Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.