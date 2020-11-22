Name: Jackson Hudkins
School: Bishop Carroll Catholic
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Soccer
Parents: Amy and Jeremy Hudkins, of Ashville
Athletic achievements: State Cup champions in 2018 for club, District 6-A champion in 2019 for high school, holds record for most career goals scored at Bishop Carroll High School, 14 years of playing soccer.
Coach’s quote: “Three years of watching him play and I still hold my breath when he gets the ball near the goal. You never know what you are gonna see. You just know you don’t wanna miss it.” — Bishop Carroll boys soccer coach David Paronish
Favorite subject: Trigonometry
Favorite movie: “Nacho Libre”
Favorite book or video game: “FIFA”
Favorite food: Anything from Panda Express
Favorite teachers (and what they teach): Mrs. Beyer (trigonometry) and Dr. Skoner (statistics)
Favorite song: “Ms. Jackson” by OutKast
Outside interests: Playing guitar and listening to music
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cat, because it’s acceptable for them to sleep 21 hours a day.
Favorite athletic team: FC Bayern
Athlete most admired: Robert Lewandowski
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Reed Niebauer (Penn Cambria goalkeeper)
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2019 District 6-A soccer championship.
How I got my start: I started at 4 years old playing AYSO.
Future goal: Go to St. Francis University and play club soccer.
