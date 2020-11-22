Jackson Hudkins

Bishop Carroll Catholic senior Jackson Hudkins is the Male Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. 

Name: Jackson Hudkins

School: Bishop Carroll Catholic

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Soccer

Parents: Amy and Jeremy Hudkins, of Ashville

Athletic achievements: State Cup champions in 2018 for club, District 6-A champion in 2019 for high school, holds record for most career goals scored at Bishop Carroll High School, 14 years of playing soccer.

Coach’s quote: “Three years of watching him play and I still hold my breath when he gets the ball near the goal. You never know what you are gonna see. You just know you don’t wanna miss it.” — Bishop Carroll boys soccer coach David Paronish

Favorite subject: Trigonometry

Favorite movie: “Nacho Libre”

Favorite book or video game: “FIFA”

Favorite food: Anything from Panda Express

Favorite teachers (and what they teach): Mrs. Beyer (trigonometry) and Dr. Skoner (statistics)

Favorite song: “Ms. Jackson” by OutKast

Outside interests: Playing guitar and listening to music

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cat, because it’s acceptable for them to sleep 21 hours a day.

Favorite athletic team: FC Bayern

Athlete most admired: Robert Lewandowski

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Reed Niebauer (Penn Cambria goalkeeper)

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2019 District 6-A soccer championship.

How I got my start: I started at 4 years old playing AYSO.

Future goal: Go to St. Francis University and play club soccer.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

