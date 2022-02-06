Name: Jackson Byer
School: Conemaugh Township Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, baseball, track and field, football and golf
Parents: Brian and Melanie Byer, of Jerome
Athletic achievements: In basketball, 2021 Somerset County second-team selection, all-WestPAC selection, 2021 District 5 Class 2A champion, 2019 WestPAC champion and 1,000-point scorer; in football, 2020 and 2021 first-team selection on The Tribune-Democrat All-Area Football Team, member of the 2020 and 2021 Class 1A and 2A Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state teams at defensive back and wide receiver, three-time Somerset County and WestPAC conference selection; in golf, WestPAC selection, two-time WestPAC champion and District 5 Class 2A team champion; in baseball, Somerset County second-team selection, WestPAC selection, 2019 WestPAC champion and 2019 District 5 Class 2A champion; in track and field, District 5 qualifier in three events.
Coach's quote: “Jackson is a competitor. He achieves success in all endeavors inside and outside of the classroom. He is the epitome of a student-athlete. He is a winner.” – Conemaugh Township boys' basketball coach Chuck Lesko
Favorite subject: Journalism
Favorite movie: "Space Jam"
Favorite book or video game: "NHL 22"
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Durica, AP Calculus
Favorite song: “You Should Be Dancing” by the Bee Gees
Outside interests: Spending time with family, going out to eat with friends, hunting with my pap and any sort of outdoor activity
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a black panther because they are strong, agile, responsible and regal.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: My uncle, Andy Byer
Most influential person on my athletic career: Both my father and mother
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Laurel Highlands High School junior Rodney Gallagher
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2021 District 5 Class 2A basketball championship and scoring 1,000 points as a senior.
How I got my start: I would always go to my uncles’, aunts’ and cousins’ basketball games when I was little, so I fell in love with it.
Future goal: Attend a four-year university to major in business and play basketball.
