Name: Jackson Arrington
School: Forest Hills
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Wrestling
Parents: Bryan and Nicole Arrington, of Salix
Athletic achievements: Three-time District 6 Class 2A champion, two-time PIAA Class 2A champion and currently ranked No. 1 in the country at 145 pounds.
Coach's quote: "Jackson's wrestling career speaks for itself. He has earned everything he has accomplished. His work ethic and love of the sport is evident every time he steps on the mat. This type of kid doesn't come along very often and I just consider myself blessed to be able to coach him." – Forest Hills wrestling coach Jake Strayer
Favorite subject: AP Calculus
Favorite movie: "The Shawshank Redemption"
Favorite book or video game: "God of War 4"
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Krise, AP Calculus
Favorite song: "Hypnotize" by Notorious B.I.G.
Outside interests: Video games and spending time with family and friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Great white shark because they are at the top of the food chain.
Favorite athletic team: North Carolina State Wolfpack
Athlete most admired: Mike Tyson
Most influential person on my athletic career: My coaches and parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My partners at practice every day
Proudest athletic achievement: Getting the opportunity to wrestle for North Carolina State, one of the best wrestling schools in the country
How I got my start: My uncle wrestled at Pitt-Johnstown, so when I was old enough, they got me right on the mat.
Future goal: Hoping to get a third state title and continue my wrestling career at North Carolina State with a goal of an NCAA title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.