Name: Jack Ankeny
School: Conemaugh Township Area
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Golf
Parents: Jason and Gretchen Ankeny, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: 2020 and 2021 WestPAC team champions, 2020 District 5 Class 2A team champions and 2021 WestPAC individual champion.
Coach’s quote: “Jack is the kind of player that you can build a team around. He demands the best from himself and encourages his teammates to do the same. He is a great team captain, always positive and pleasure to be around. Thanks to Jack’s leadership, our team has earned 37 wins and one loss in the past three years. Much of that credit belongs to him. I am hoping and expecting great things from him this season.”
– Conemaugh Township golf coach Adam Thomas
Favorite subject: Video production
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite book: “Golf is Not a Game of Perfect” by Bob Rotella
Favorite food: Meatballs
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Stankan, video production and journalism
Favorite song: “Highway Boys” by Zack Bryan
Favorite app on your phone: VSCO
Outside interests: Fishing and painting
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a maned wolf as I take lots of pride in my flow and it looks like the wolf has a mullet.
Athlete most admired: Michael Jordan due to his determination to win and his mentality to outwork all of his competitors no matter what.
Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents and family are the most influential people on my athletic career, due to them always supporting me and my goal to make them proud.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Christian Yoder, who I played with all three days of the Oakbrook club championship. His ability to control his nerves and his reaction to bad shots is definitely impressive and is a mentality I strive to emulate.
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2021 WestPAC conference championship as an individual.
How I got my start: Growing up, I never really even thought about playing golf. I played basketball, soccer and baseball, but kind of lost interest in them when I got to high school. The summer before my freshman year, I started golfing with my dad and fell in love with the game. I golfed every day and became hooked on the process of getting better. The last four years have been strictly spent practicing, playing and becoming the golfer I am today. The grind doesn’t stop now though. I have to continue getting better every day.
Future goal: After I graduate high school, I plan to attend college and continue my golf career on a collegiate team.
- Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.