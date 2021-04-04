Name: Ian Eckenrode
School: Cambria Heights
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Wrestling and football
Parents: Lance and Amy Eckenrode, of Carrolltown
Athletic achievements: In wrestling, 2021 PIAA Class 2A medalist, 2021 District 6 champion, captain, three-year letterman; in football, member of Football Writers Class 2A All-State Team, Pennsylvania National Football Foundation Academic Athlete, selected for the 2021 Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic, three-year letterman, captain.
Coach’s quote: “Ian had and outstanding career at Cambria Heights. This year, he was the District 6 champ at 189, placed seventh at states and had an undefeated dual-meet season. He was one of our team captains and an excellent leader and role model for our younger wrestlers. He is a true scholar-athlete, with a quite outgoing personality, always thinking of others and making sure things are being done correctly. His never-quit attitude pushed him to be the best and got him out of some bad situations. Ian has a very bright future ahead of him and we will miss him next year.” — Cambria Heights co-head wrestling coach Mike Eckenrode
Favorite subject: Computers
Favorite movie: “Monty Python” and the “Holy Grail”
Favorite book or video game: 1984
Favorite food: Bacon
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Manifest (programming)
Favorite song: “One Big Country Song” by LoCash
Outside interests: Technology, volleyball, movie making and Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A monkey, because they are smart, use tools and are funny.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee
Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Lance
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Cael Crebs from Montoursville
Proudest athletic achievement: 2021 PIAA Class 2A wrestling medalist
How I got my start: Both sides of my family got me into sports from a young age.
Future goal: Study computer science and enter the workforce as a software developer.
– Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.