Name: Hunter Stevens

School: North Star

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Parents: Richie Stevens and Melinda Brant, of Jennerstown

Athletic achievements: Back-to-back District 5 championships and Elite 8 appearances

Coach’s quote: “Hunter is one of the hardest working players to come through our system. His leadership and dedication to the game has made him one of the better players in the county. He is one of the true leaders of this team.” — North Star boys basketball coach Randy Schrock

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite book or video game: “NBA 2K”

Favorite foods: Steak and baked potato

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Ridilla (physical education)

Favorite song: “Vamp Anthem” by Playboi Carti

Outside interest: Hanging out with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah, cause they’re the ultimate predator.

Favorite athletic team: Denver Broncos

Athlete most admired: Dennis Rodman

Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach (Randy) Schrock

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My own teammate, Andy Zuchelli

Proudest athletic achievement: Back-to-back District 5 championships and Elite 8 appearances

How I got my start: My dad introduced me to the game at a young age.

Future goal: Just be happy in whatever I do.

Note: After being selected as Spotlight Athlete of the Week, Hunter suffered a severe ankle injury, which will keep him from playing for 4 to 6 weeks.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you