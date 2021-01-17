Name: Hunter Stevens
School: North Star
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Basketball
Parents: Richie Stevens and Melinda Brant, of Jennerstown
Athletic achievements: Back-to-back District 5 championships and Elite 8 appearances
Coach’s quote: “Hunter is one of the hardest working players to come through our system. His leadership and dedication to the game has made him one of the better players in the county. He is one of the true leaders of this team.” — North Star boys basketball coach Randy Schrock
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite book or video game: “NBA 2K”
Favorite foods: Steak and baked potato
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Ridilla (physical education)
Favorite song: “Vamp Anthem” by Playboi Carti
Outside interest: Hanging out with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah, cause they’re the ultimate predator.
Favorite athletic team: Denver Broncos
Athlete most admired: Dennis Rodman
Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach (Randy) Schrock
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My own teammate, Andy Zuchelli
Proudest athletic achievement: Back-to-back District 5 championships and Elite 8 appearances
How I got my start: My dad introduced me to the game at a young age.
Future goal: Just be happy in whatever I do.
Note: After being selected as Spotlight Athlete of the Week, Hunter suffered a severe ankle injury, which will keep him from playing for 4 to 6 weeks.
