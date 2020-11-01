Name: Hunter Cameron

School: United

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Football, basketball and baseball

Parents: Shawn and Aimee Cameron, of Dilltown

Athletic achievements: All-state team in sophomore year, single-season rushing record as a sophomore (2,187 yards), career rushing record in junior year (4,873), single-game rushing record senior season against West Shamokin (418 yards), IRMC fan favorite, IRMC coaches pick, Hoss’s Steak & Sea House player of the week once in 2017 and once in 2018. Coach Capitosti award as a pee wee.

Coach’s quote: “Hunter is a coach’s dream. He is an ultimate team player who puts team goals in front of individual goals. He gives everything he has on and off of the field. He is a positive influence on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Hunter will be successful in whatever he chooses to do because of his give-it-all attitude.” — United football coach Kevin Marabito

Favorite subject: Physics

Favorite movie: “Varsity Blues”

Favorite book or video game: “Concussion” by Jeanne Marie Laskas

Favorite foods: Wings and burgers

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Matava (history)

Favorite song: “Born to Rise” by Redlight King

Outside interest: Lifting

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion, because they love being part of the pack.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Barry Sanders

Most influential person on my athletic career: Joe Bufagna

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Ben Schmidt

Proudest athletic achievement: Beating Northern Cambria in semifinals (2018)

How I got my start: Midget football at United

Future goal: To continue my education and my football career, and become a successful adult. 

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

