Name: Hobbs Dill

School: Central Cambria

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Football, basketball and track and field 

Parents: Tony and Jennifer Dill, of Ebensburg

Athletic achievements: In football, three-year letterman, 2019 and 2020 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection; in basketball, three-year letterman, all-conference selection in 2019-20.

Coach's quote: “Hobbs is the quintessential high school athlete – tough, talented, motivated and clutch – all while being both a great competitor and a great teammate as well. I’ve loved all the time I’ve gotten to coach Hobbs and really appreciate all he’s meant to our football program.” – Central Cambria football coach Shane McGregor

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: "Superbad"

Favorite book or video game: "Madden NFL 22"

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. O’Brien, history and broadcast

Favorite song (with artist): "Runaway" by Kanye West

Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and hanging out with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the kings of the jungle.

Favorite athletic team: San Francisco 49ers

Athlete most admired: Kobe Bryant

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Tony

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central junior Jeff Hoenstine

How I got my start: Signed up in third grade and never stopped playing.

Future goal: Get rich

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

