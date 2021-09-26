Name: Hobbs Dill
School: Central Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Football, basketball and track and field
Parents: Tony and Jennifer Dill, of Ebensburg
Athletic achievements: In football, three-year letterman, 2019 and 2020 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection; in basketball, three-year letterman, all-conference selection in 2019-20.
Coach's quote: “Hobbs is the quintessential high school athlete – tough, talented, motivated and clutch – all while being both a great competitor and a great teammate as well. I’ve loved all the time I’ve gotten to coach Hobbs and really appreciate all he’s meant to our football program.” – Central Cambria football coach Shane McGregor
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: "Superbad"
Favorite book or video game: "Madden NFL 22"
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. O’Brien, history and broadcast
Favorite song (with artist): "Runaway" by Kanye West
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and hanging out with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the kings of the jungle.
Favorite athletic team: San Francisco 49ers
Athlete most admired: Kobe Bryant
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Tony
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central junior Jeff Hoenstine
How I got my start: Signed up in third grade and never stopped playing.
Future goal: Get rich
