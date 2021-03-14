Name: Herman Zilch IV
School: Conemaugh Township
Age: 17
Grade: 11
Sports: Swimming, soccer and track and field
Parents: Herman III and Melinda Zilch, of Hollsopple
Athletic achievements: In swimming, 2019, 2020 and 2021 District 6 champion in 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke, 2020 PIAA Championships – sixth place in 100 butterfly, YMCA National Championship qualifier/participant, 2018 Allegheny Mountain long course Junior Olympic champion in 100 butterfly, YMCA district championship winner, YMCA district championship ages 13-14 record holder in 100 butterfly; in soccer, 2019 and 2020 WestPAC all-star for Conemaugh Township
Coach’s quote: “Herman is a very dedicated athlete to the sport of swimming. He puts in the work both in and out of the pool to achieve all great accomplishments. Herman is also an encouraging teammate and is always pushing others to help them achieve their goals.” — Greater Johnstown YMCA swim coach Glenn Giles
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “The Fast and the Furious”
Favorite book or video game: “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War”
Favorite food: Japanese Hibachi
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Durica (honors algebra/trigonometry)
Favorite song: Anything sung by Jon Bellion
Outside interests: Skiing, hanging out with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A penguin because they are my favorite animal and they can swim fast.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Michael Phelps
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Swimmer Ben Borvendeg from Butler
Proudest athletic achievement: Being a three-time District 6 winner in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke
How I got my start: My dad asked me if I wanted to join the swim team when I was 5. I was hooked and never stopped.
Future goal: Continuing to swim in college while pursuing a degree in mathematics
