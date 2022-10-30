Name: Haden Sierocky
School: Ligonier Valley
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Football, basketball and baseball
Parents: Jeff and Courtney Sierocky, of Ligonier
Athletic achievements: In football, two-time The Tribune-Democrat All-Area second-team selection in 2020 and 2021, two-time all-conference honorable mention, most touchdowns scored (six) in a game for Ligonier Valley and longest pick-six return for a touchdown; in baseball, two-time all-section first-team selection and Westmoreland County first-team pick.
Coach’s quote: “Over the course of his career, Haden has worn many different hats and has had a tremendous impact on our team for three seasons. He has willingly accepted any role that we have given him for the benefit of the team. His selfless contributions in all three phases have led to a lot of wins during his time as a varsity football player. I really doubt that there is anything that he can’t do on the football field. We are blessed that Haden wears black and red.” – Ligonier Valley football coach Roger Beitel
Favorite subject: Writing
Favorite movie: “American Pie”
Favorite video game: “Madden NFL 22”
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Gilmore, French/screenwriting
Favorite song: “Goin Baby” by DaBaby
Favorite app on your phone: TikTok
Outside interests: Hanging with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah because they are quick and are fierce predators.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, Courtney
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Steel Valley senior Makhai Valentine
Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring a school-record six touchdowns in a game.
How I got my start: I always went to Ligonier Valley games when I was younger and wanted to be like them one day.
Future goal: To attend a four-year college and play baseball or football.
– Jake Oswalt
