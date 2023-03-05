Name: Grant Mathias
School: Berlin Brothersvalley
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Wrestling and football
Parents: Kevin and Ann Mathias, of Rockwood
Athletic achievements: In wrestling, 2023 PIAA qualifier, three-time Southwest Regional qualifier (2023 runner-up), 2022 and 2023 District 5 Class 2A champion, 2021 District 5 Class 2A runner-up, 2022 Inter-County Conference and WestPAC champion, 2021 and 2022 Somerset County and all-WestPAC selection and 2022 Berlin Brothersvalley outstanding wrestler; in football, 2022 Pennsylvania Football News all-state second-team selection, 2022 outright WestPAC champions, 2021 and 2022 all-WestPAC selection, 2019, 2020 and 2022 district/subregional runner-up, 2021 and 2022 Somerset County pick and 2019-22 PAFootballNews.com gold all-academic team.
Coach’s quote: “Grant is a wrestler that all coaches yearn for. He comes into the practice room every day to push past his limits. He has been a great leader for our underclassmen not only on the mat, but also off. He has made leaps and bounds since his freshman year and is a great example of where hard work can take you. We are excited to see what the rest of this postseason has to offer.”
– Berlin Brothersvalley wrestling coach Braden Fochtman
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Greater”
Favorite video game: “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2”
Favorite food: Lasagna
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Greg King, calculus
Favorite song: “Still Goin Down” by Morgan Wallen
Favorite app on your phone: Facebook (for Marketplace)
Outside interests: I enjoy lifting, hunting, fishing, and riding dirtbikes in my freetime. I also like hanging out with my friends.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I think I would want to be a honey badger if I could choose to be any animal. Honey badgers are just super-intense animals. They can take on lions and come out unscathed.
Favorite athletic team: Don’t really have one.
Athlete most admired: My coach, Braden Fochtman. Although he is not competing anymore, Braden is always trying to better himself and the people around him. He is constantly reading books or taking online courses in order to learn new things about athletic training. I admire this and have tried to model my life around Braden’s work ethic.
Most influential person on my athletic career: Braden Fochtman
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Armstrong senior wrestler Connor Jacobs
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2023 Thomas Automotive tournament or being named to the all-state football team.
How I got my start: I’ve been wrestling since I was 4 years old, and have my parents to thank for encouraging me to stick with it. There were many times throughout my career that I was feeling burnt out. However, with the strong support system I have, I’ve always found my way back to the mat.
Future goal: I would like to attend either the U.S. Naval Academy (if accepted) or the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy where I have already obtained an appointment. I would like to pursue a career in the computer science field after fulfilling my service obligation.
– Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.