Name: Gavin Hockenberry
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Hockey, baseball and football
Parents: Dan Hockenberry and Carrie Mosorjak, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In hockey, 2022-23 Laurel Mountain Hockey League and Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League all-star, 2021-22 LMHL all-star and 2020-21 Westmont Hilltop's most improved player; in baseball, 2022 team MVP, 2022 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection and 2021 Westmont Hilltop's offensive player of the year; in football, 2022 team MVP, 2022 Tribune-Democrat All-Area first-team selection, Farmers Insurance Ryan Young Agency athlete of the month (October 2022), 2021 Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association offensive player of the year for Westmont Hilltop and 2021 Tribune-Democrat All-Area second-team selection.
Coaches' quotes: "Gavin has had a tremendous impact on both on and off the ice throughout his Westmont career. On the ice, he’s one of our top defensemen year in year out. This season, he made the Laurel Mountain Hockey League all-star team for the second straight season and was also named an all-star for the PIHL. I think one of his best qualities is the person he is off the ice. Gavin is always upbeat, hardworking and just a pleasure to be around." – Westmont Hilltop hockey coach Kris Carlson
"Gavin is one of the toughest competitors to come through Westmont Hilltop. His ability to motivate and lead others is a trait that is truly admirable. His dynamic playmaking ability will be missed as he was a key contributor for us for a number of years. I have no doubt that he will go on to do great things." – Westmont Hilltop football coach Pat Barron
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: "Miracle"
Favorite video game: "NHL 23"
Favorite food: Chicken and rice
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Patula, math
Favorite song: "Drift Away" by Uncle Kracker
Favorite app on my phone: TikTok
Outside interests: Hanging out with friends, spending time with family and going to sports games
If you were an animal, what would you be and why?: A cheetah because they are fast
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris
Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents and brother, Gunnar
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central High School graduate and Louisiana State freshman outfielder Paxton Kling
Proudest athletic achievement: Reaching 1,000 rushing yards my senior year and breaking the all-purpose yards record at my school.
How I got my start: Watching my brother play sports as a kid.
Future goal: Be successful, get a degree in exercise psychology and play football at the collegiate level.
