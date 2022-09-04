Name: Garrett Harrold
School: Penn Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Football, basketball and baseball
Parents: Dane and Christy Harrold, of Ashville
Athletic achievements: All-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection in basketball and football; in basketball, member of the 2021-22 District 5-6 Class 4A championship team and 2021-22 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 4A all-state third-team selection.
Coach’s quote: “First and foremost, Garrett has an outstanding work ethic. He has put in a tremendous amount of time this offseason and is extremely dedicated to his team. This winter and spring, he would come in the weight room at 6:30 a.m. to lift and then on certain days, we would also work on some quarterback development and perfecting his craft. He worked hard these mornings on his footwork as well as his throwing mechanics. He is a relentless competitor who wants to have the ball in his hands in key situations. Garrett is one of our team’s leaders and we are expecting another great season from him.” – Penn Cambria football coach Nick Felus
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Remember the Titans”
Favorite video game: “Madden NFL 23”
Favorite food: Shrimp
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Speicher (mathematics)
Favorite song: “Jimmy Cooks” by Drake
Favorite app on your phone: ESPN
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and hanging out with friends.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A hawk because I could fly and sneak down on prey.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Former NFL quarterback and minor league outfielder Tim Tebow
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Dane
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central High School graduate and Indiana (Pa.) freshman running back Parker Gregg
Proudest athletic achievement: 2021-22 District 5-6 Class 4A basketball champions.
How I got my start: Flag football in kindergarten.
Future goal: Go to college to play football and earn a degree.

