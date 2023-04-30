Name: Evan Wiewiora
School: Northern Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Baseball, soccer and basketball
Parents: Craig and Sherry Wiewiora, of Northern Cambria
Athletic achievements: In baseball, four-year letterman, 2021 underclassmen award winner and 2022 all-Heritage Conference selection; in soccer, four-year letterman, 2021 underclassmen award winner and 2022 team captain; in basketball, two-year letterman, 2022-23 team captain and 2022-23 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association all-academic team selection.
Coach’s quote: “Evan has been a great asset to the baseball team during his career. He works hard, strives to improve his game and has been selected as a team captain this year. He is a good player, teammate and leader.” – Northern Cambria baseball coach Brian Bougher
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Moneyball”
Favorite video game: “MLB: The Show”
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Daniel Pajak, World Cultures
Favorite song: “Too Close” by Alex Clare
Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat
Outside interests: I enjoy hanging out with my friends, girlfriend and family as well as traveling, being outside, listening to music and playing video games
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a lion because they are tough and determined to complete any challenge sent their way
Favorite athletic team: The Pittsburgh Pirates
Athlete most admired: Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina
Most influential person on my athletic career: My Uncle Bill
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Philiadelphia Phillies farmhand Bryan Rincon
Proudest athletic achievement: Hitting my first varsity home run
How I got my start: Seeing my brother C.J. play with his friends interested me and I always wanted to play. So growing up, I would always practice and try to get better. That way, I would some day be able to play with him and his friends.
– Jake Oswalt
