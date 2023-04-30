Name: Evan Wiewiora

School: Northern Cambria

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Baseball, soccer and basketball

Parents: Craig and Sherry Wiewiora, of Northern Cambria

Athletic achievements: In baseball, four-year letterman, 2021 underclassmen award winner and 2022 all-Heritage Conference selection; in soccer, four-year letterman, 2021 underclassmen award winner and 2022 team captain; in basketball, two-year letterman, 2022-23 team captain and 2022-23 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association all-academic team selection.

Coach’s quote: “Evan has been a great asset to the baseball team during his career. He works hard, strives to improve his game and has been selected as a team captain this year. He is a good player, teammate and leader.” – Northern Cambria baseball coach Brian Bougher

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Moneyball”

Favorite video game: “MLB: The Show”

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Daniel Pajak, World Cultures

Favorite song: “Too Close” by Alex Clare

Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat

Outside interests: I enjoy hanging out with my friends, girlfriend and family as well as traveling, being outside, listening to music and playing video games

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a lion because they are tough and determined to complete any challenge sent their way

Favorite athletic team: The Pittsburgh Pirates

Athlete most admired: Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina

Most influential person on my athletic career: My Uncle Bill

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Philiadelphia Phillies farmhand Bryan Rincon

Proudest athletic achievement: Hitting my first varsity home run

How I got my start: Seeing my brother C.J. play with his friends interested me and I always wanted to play. So growing up, I would always practice and try to get better. That way, I would some day be able to play with him and his friends.

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

