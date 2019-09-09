Name: Evan Brenneman
School: Conemaugh Township
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Soccer, football, basketball, track & field
Parents: Todd and Chelsea Brenneman, of Thomas Mills
Athletic achievements: In soccer, three-year letterman, Somerset County, all-county second team; in basketball, two-year letterman, two-time District 5 runner up, state playoffs second round, WestPAC Champ, WestPac all-star team, Ron Davidson Tournament champ. Track and Field: three-year letterman, three-year District 5 placewinner, WestPac team champ
Coach’s quote: “Evan is a great player to have on your soccer team. He is an outstanding defender who will also contribute offensively by getting up and heading the ball past the keeper. He is a leader on the pitch and a teammate that will do anything for the good of the team.” – Conemaugh Township boys soccer coach Kelly Kramer
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “Get Smart”
Favorite book or video game: “Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen
Favorite food: Shrimp linguine alfredo
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Stankan, English
Favorite song: “Change” by NF
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing, spending time with family
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A deer, because they are unique animals who live carefree.
Favorite athletic team: Milwaukee Bucks
Athlete most admired: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Most influential person on my athletic career: Todd Brenneman, my dad, because he has always pushed me to become a better athlete by helping me practice and letting me know what I need to improve on after a game.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Andy Zuchelli
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the WestPac championship basketball game in 2018
How I got my start: I started playing AYSO soccer and in the MVP League at East Hills Recreation for basketball when I was in fourth grade. I continued to practice with my teams and in the off season to better my skills. I joined the track and field team when I entered high school competing in long distance running events. Finally during my senior year I joined the football team to challenge myself to learn a new sport and compete with new athletes.
Future goal: To graduate high school and pursue a career that is satisfying and rewarding.
