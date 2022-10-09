Name: Ethan Weber

School: Bedford

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Football, basketball and track and field

Parents: Jeremy and Emily Weber, of Bedford

Athletic achievements: In football, 2021 all-state first-team kick and punt returner and three-time District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional champion, 2020 PIAA Class 3A semifinalist; in track and field, member of the 2022 District 5 Class 2A championship 400- and 1600-meter relay teams and 2022 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection.

Coach’s quote: “Ethan is an exceptional athlete who is very driven to be successful. His work ethic and dedication in the weight room, practice field and game field is outstanding. On the field, he is a weapon in all three phases of the game. Offensively, he runs hard, has very good speed and vision and can create big plays anytime he touches the ball. He is averaging over 13 yards per carry and 19 yards per reception through six games. He is also a weapon as a returner on special teams, returning two punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns last year, while many teams choose not to kick to him. Defensively, he is a physical player who can tackle well, and excels in both stopping the opponent’s running game and when in pass coverage.” – Bedford football coach Kevin Steele

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite movie: “The Waterboy”

Favorite video game: “Clash Royale”

Favorite food: Bacon

Favorite teacher: All of them

Favorite song: “In Da Club” by 50 Cent

Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat

Outside interests: Lifting

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and and why?: A mixture between a rhinoceros and a cheetah. Meet me in the A gap, I’m a rhinoceros, and give me the sideline, I’m a cheetah.

Favorite athletic team: Bedford Bisons

Athlete most admired: Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson

Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Jeremy

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Conemaugh Township senior Ethan Black

Proudest athletic achievement: Set a new district record in the 400-meter relay.

How I got my start: I started in third grade because all my friends played and I liked playing outside with them.

Future goal: Play Division I college football and become an orthopedic surgeon.

