Name: Ethan Miller
School: Northern Cambria
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Swimming, track and field and soccer
Parents: Brian and April Miller, of Nicktown
Athletic achievements: In swimming, fourth place in the 50-yard freestyle at 2021 District 6 Class 2A meet, four-year letterman and member of the school-record 400 freestyle relay team; in track and field, second place in the 1600-meter run at the Appalachian Invitational, fourth place in the 800 at the Heritage and Appalachian meets, fourth place in the 3200 relay at the Heritage meet and three-year letterman; in soccer, four-year letterman.
Coach’s quote: “Ethan is a focused, hard-working individual dedicated to the sport of swimming and his teammates. He is a positive role model and leader. It is a pleasure to work with such an enthusiastic and dedicated young man.” – Northern Cambria swim coaches Michele Paronish and Jenna Grove
Favorite subject: Chemistry
Favorite movie: “Clouds”
Favorite book: “Divergent”
Favorite food: Strawberry banana smoothies
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Colleen Koenigsberg, chemistry
Favorite song (with artist): “ ‘Til You Can’t” by Cody Johnson
Outside interests: I love watching and analyzing soccer games and playing the guitar.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a snow leopard if I was an animal. They are known to be very independent and excellent hunters.
Favorite athletic team: FC Barcelona
Athlete most admired: Former United States Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps
Most influential person on my athletic career: Frances Miller, my grandmother
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Northern Cambria graduate Troy Paronish
Proudest athletic achievement: My proudest achievement was getting fourth place in the 50-yard freestyle race at this year’s District 6 Class 2A meet.
How I got my start: My first experience with competitive sports was probably watching the 2008 Beijing Olympics with Michael Phelps swimming the 100-meter fly. I remember my grandma pointing him out to me and I never forgot that name. After seeing that, I knew mediocre would never be enough for me.
Future goal: In the future, I hope to play soccer for Penn State Altoona while pursuing a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) major. My goal is to always keep a sport close to me throughout my life whether as a player or coach.
- Jake Oswalt
